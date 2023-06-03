Do you want to plant your own garden and harvest fresh herbs and veggies all summer long but dont have the space, or maybe you’re not as flexible as you used to be?
No problem. Sign up for a community garden behind the church with the red door in downtown Moose Lake.
They have five raised planters that are unclaimed at this time. Raised planters are easier on the back and knees then crawling around on the ground to plant, weed and pick the tasty produce.
The community garden idea was planted almost 15 years ago with the help of the Carlton County Collaborative members. They wrote a grant through the Horizon’s program to help with community leadership, said Ruth Pfaller, garden coordinator.
“Participants were taught leadership skills, and then put into groups to work on issues promoting health and wellness in the community,” said Pfaller. “A local Boy Scout who was working on his Eagle Scout did much of the beginning work on the garden.”
The Moose Lake United Methodist Church agreed to give land and provide water for the fledgling project. The group agreed that they would convert the space back into lawn once more if they decided to stop with the project.
“The garden has continued to thrive and has expanded since its conception,” said Pfaller. “It was important to the participants to give back to the community, so a plot the length of the garden has been designated for food that is donated weekly to the Moose Lake Food Shelf starting with spring rhubarb through fall squash. Everyone who gardens there is encouraged to help with this plot.”
The group met for monthly meetings and pot luck meals before the pandemic and hopes to get back into the practice soon. They offered educational classes on garden related subjects such as canning, cooking and methods of growing the gardens.
“This year, we had a generous donation from a church member’s estate that allowed us to get a new garden shed, tools, a chain-link fence, new soil and many raised beds,” said Pfaller. She added that there are still several raised beds available.
Another idea currently in the planning phase is free concerts in the garden.
The garden season will officially begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 with a garden blessing and treats. Everyone is invited to stop over and check out the newest additions.
