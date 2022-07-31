The new Justice Center project gathers steam as the construction date looms nearer. The Carlton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept general contractor Adolphson and Peterson guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the new Justice Center/Jail at $65,842,008.
The special meeting took less than half hour to complete and there was little discussion from the board members.
“This was a significant decision,” said County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. “There is no turning back now. After eight years of planning and answering countless questions and concerns, the county board has made the decision to proceed.”
Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District Leslie Beiers, former Chief Judge Michael Cuzzo, Judges Rebekka Stumme and Amy Lukasavitz who are based out of the Carlton County Courthouse, and County Attorney Lauri Ketola support the building project.
This is the largest Carlton County building project since the building of the present Carlton County Courthouse in 1922-24.
Sheriff Kelly Lake thanked the county board, members her staff, and the Justice Partners for their work and dedication for the project. She singled out Paul Coughlin for special recognition for his work on the project. She said it would not have been possible without his expertise. Coughlin, who is normally the supervisor for the Carlton County Jail, has had his duties handled by another employee in the Sheriff’s Office.
Board members approved another round of bids for work on the complex:
*Below grade concrete by Adolphson & Peterson for $1,760,000
*Structural steel install by KMH Steel Erectors for $220,200
*Waterproofing by Kremer Davis for $12,350
*Geothermal well field by Mineral Service Plus for $2,892,000
*Asphalt from Northland Constructors at $728,400
*Site concrete from Adolphson & Peterson for $338,000
Another round of bids is scheduled in November after a decision is made by the voters to approve or deny a half cent increase in the sales tax to cover most of the cost of construction. Those bids will cover the majority of work on the new building. According to Genereau, successful bids at that time will probably come more from the Northeastern Minnesota suppliers and contractors.
Site work that involves grubbing and tree and vegetation removal from the building site, which is located at the northeast of the current Transportation Building, will commence shortly.
The board will hold a ground breaking ceremony at 4 p.m. on Aug. 22. The scheduled Adjourned Session will break at that time and those participating in the golden shovel ceremony will walk over to the site. The meeting will reconvene after the ceremony.
