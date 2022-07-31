The new Justice Center project gathers steam as the construction date looms nearer. The Carlton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept general contractor Adolphson and Peterson guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the new Justice Center/Jail at $65,842,008.

  The special meeting took less than half hour to complete and there was little discussion from the board members.

