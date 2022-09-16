There has been a growing interest in columbariums as cemeteries fill up.
The city council passed a motion to pay up to $40,000 for a columbarium at Sunset Cemetery. A columbarium is a structure that houses urns with cremations as opposed to putting the urns in the ground.
“Although the investment is high on these units,” said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. “The payback has worked multiple times in many northern communities, especially Duluth, Hermantown, Cloquet and more comparable, Carlton.” She added that the city can save money by pouring their own foundation and the flatwork around it.
Cloquet has three columbariums, with one already sold out and the second one close behind. Carlton has 56 percent of theirs sold.
If the cremains are placed into the ground during the summertime, costs are $500 for a grave, which holds two urns. The total cost for two inurnments, which includes opening and closing the grave twice and a double marker is $3,000.
The cost for the same thing in a columbarium would be $1600 plus engraving costs.
Owens said the city staff is collaborating with the cemetery gardeners and board to determine the best placement in the cemetery.
“We want to make sure that what we put in has the ability to grow,” said Owens.
The council agreed that the black and gray nameplate was the best color option rather than mahogany, even though there is an additional cost of $2,500. The estimated cost of the project is under budget at $32,000.
