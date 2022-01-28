Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is excited to host the 2022 Ojibwe Language Symposium, which this year will be virtual, and held throughout the month of February.
The Virtual Ojibwe Language Symposium is a family oriented, collaborative, community event where language holders and learners can come together. The event will take place on Saturdays and Wednesdays throughout February, starting Saturday, February 5, 2022.
The 2022 Virtual Ojibwe Language Symposium is free and open to everyone. The event will offer two strands of language learning this year: a nurturing level for beginning and emerging speakers, and an immersive level for practitioners, and fluent speakers.
On Wednesdays, the event will feature storytellers from the community, on Saturdays the event will focus on language and feature a variety of presentations from community members.
Some of the presenters for the Saturday sessions of the 2022 Ojibwe Language Symposium include:
Nenaaw Giizhig (Charlie Smith)
Gimiwan aka Dustin Burnette, Executive Director of MIIN (Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network)
Dr. Mary Hermmes
Migizi aka Dr. Micheal Sullivan, Professor of Ojibwemowin
Maajiigoneyaash aka Dr. Gordon Jourdain, Elder First Language Speaker
Joseph Montano
For a full list of presenters and presentation topics, please visit: https://fdltcc.edu/campus-life/ojibwe-language-symposium/.
The storytellers for the Wednesday Ojibwe Language Symposium events include:
February 9, 2022: Bwaananaabekwe aka Mary Moose, Elder First Language Speaker
February 16, 2022: Migizi Dr. Michael Sullivan, Premiere 2nd Language Speaker
February 26, 2022: Maajiigoneyaash aka Dr. Gordon Jourdain, Elder First Language Speaker
For more information on the event, please visit fdltcc.edu or contact Roxanne DeLille, Dean of Indigenous Affairs at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College via email at roxanned@fdltcc.edu.
To register for this exciting event, please visit: www.mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/207543/public/1/sp//.
Gidinwewininaan – Mii iw epiitendaagwak (Our language is most highly valued).
