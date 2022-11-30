The Carlton County voters have spoken, yet paperwork and state bureaucracy grinds through the process of Carlton County collecting sales tax monies.
Carlton County voters gave approval for a half-percent sales tax to go towards paying for the construction of the new Justice Center. However, purchases and services that occur within Carlton County will not see the added tax until April 1, 2023.
The final results of the Nov. 8 General Election was 13,857 yes votes to 1,711 no votes, which gave an approval of more than 89%.
Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt received approval from the county commissioners to proceed with the necessary paperwork to keep the process moving forward.
The Special Law adopted by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021 requires a hearing on a required special Sales and Use Tax Ordinance. The commissioners set a hearing for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Transportation Building. The half-percent sales tax increase will be in effect until $60 million is collected or 30 years have passed for construction of the Justice Center.
Related to the building of the Justice Center complex, County Coordinator Dennis Genereau said that an insurance underwriter questioned whether $25 million was enough to cover the building during construction. He felt that the building was in a flood plain and $109,000 more in insurance costs would need to be paid up and beyond what is already budgeted.
Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham disagreed and said that the new complex is not in a flood plain. The county commissioners instructed Genereau to explore options.
green cemetary update
The Blackhoof Township board and 20 to 25 county residents attended another county board meeting to request board action on a Green Burial cemetery proposal. The neighboring property owners of the proposed cemetery site asked the county board to send a request to the green burial board of directors to negotiate with the adjoining landowners a resolution of concerns.
County Attorney Laurie Ketola stated that the board will not get into trouble by making a request that is not binding. Cunningham agreed to write a letter that will be presented to the board at the next meeting.
Blackhoof Township has not taken any action regarding the proposed green cemetery, according to Township Chair Mike Salzer. He said that they would not be in this mess if the cemetery board of directors had just followed their posted guidelines and worked out a plan with the affected landowners.
HHS new attorney
Cloquet Attorney Mike Miller is taking over the duties of Attorney Rex Laaksonen as the attorney to represent parents in Children in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS), Termination of Parental Rights (TPR), Long Term Foster Care (LTFC), and Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody (TL&PC) cases.
Miller was appointed by the District Court in November and will serve through 2023. No budget increases with this change. The Chief Judge of the District Court raised the hourly rate for the service from $80 to $130 per hour.
Carlton County Health and Human Services will continue to handle Cook County’s Child Support cases. Carlton County receives some excess revenue after paying for staff time for this service. This collaboration started in 2014.
hazardous material removal
Cunningham has board approval to extend the contract for Afterlife Electronics who remove, transport, and dispose of hazardous materials from appliances collected at the Transfer Station. She said the move does not change her budget.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.