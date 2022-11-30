The Carlton County voters have spoken, yet paperwork and state bureaucracy grinds through the process of Carlton County collecting sales tax monies.

  Carlton County voters gave approval for a half-percent sales tax to go towards paying for the construction of the new Justice Center. However, purchases and services that occur within Carlton County will not see the added tax until April 1, 2023.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0