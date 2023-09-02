The Carlton County Children’s Mental Health and Family Services Collaborative celebrates 30 years of making a difference in the county.
The collaborative is made up of many entities and helps provide early intervention and prevention strategies for children, teens and families.
The collaborative includes members from local schools, sheriff, county attorney, Arrowhead Regional Corrections, two county commissioners and the county coordinator as well as Lakes & Pines Head start and many more.
Over the years, the collaborative has worked together and created 84 programs and found 77 funding sources to help the programs continue to grow and help Carlton County residents, according to the 2023 collaborative report.
For example, the Restorative Justice Program was implemented in 2010. The program offers an alternative to the traditional justice system response. Restorative Justice promotes healing, accountability and repairing the harm that was caused, said Donna Leklander, collaborative director.
In the 1980s people called the process at the time the pipeline to prison, because the schools called law enforcement and often the student went into the system and deeper into a life of crime.
Now there is a support group with its non-legal system of accountability from misdemeanor to felony cases.
For instance, when a student is caught in a crime at school, instead of including law enforcement, all schools in Carlton County have the option of utilizing the County Restorative Justice Program, explained Lekander.
The students involved and their parents as well as the victim of the crime and the school/county
staff work together to decide how to hold the student accountable for the behavior.
“This response allows for the youth who have caused harm at the school to be diverted from getting into the criminal cycle,” said Lekander.
Many local school staff have had restorative justice training over the years, including Moose Lake and Barnum.
The program boasts a 92 percent success rate for the youths first offense and 75 percent of youth do not return to the program as well as a lower number of youth courts involved.
Another example is a wide variety of early childhood programs, such as Childcare Outreach Grant, Jump Start 4 Kindergarten, young parents grant and Family Friendly Jail Initiative.
The Family Friendly Jail Initiative program helps teach incarcerated parents how to improve their parenting skills. The program began in 2018 and provides family friendly visits where the incarcerated parent might read to their kids as well as educate the parents over the course of the program. The visiting area is decorated to help make it little kid friendly. They have Sesame Street characters painted on the wall, books and toys as well as small scale furniture for the kids.
Not everyone who becomes incarcerated had good parent role models as a kid.
In the first five years of the program the parent education sessions had 167 males participating and 91 females. There were 575 kids under the age of 17 that were represented between the parents participating in the program.
Another important initiative is the Northern Minnesota Suicide Prevention text line. The program helped 2,477 students receive direct suicide prevention education and the 988 and Crisis Text Line resources. It also helped 1,596 community stakeholders receive suicide prevention or related education by regional coordinators. The program received five years of funding from 2018-2023 across 30 counties in Minnesota, including a partnership with Fond du Lac Human Services to partner with Tribal grant efforts in the northern region of Minnesota. They received additional funding and will continue until the funding ends in 2027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.