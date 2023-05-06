Isaiah Weber, 13, is a high energy teenager who is one of a group of local kids that benefit from Hope Saturdays at Front Street Training Center in Barnum.
His mom, Fran, said that he has an Individualized Education Program, or an IEP, at a public school and has a few issues that the specialized boxing class helps him with by wearing off excess energy. The class also helps teach the kids to improve their focus skills.
“The energy comes out until Isaiah is exhausted,” said Fran. “It’s a wonderful program and it’s free. Jimmy keeps it going really fast. They need to focus or they’re going to get trampled.”
Jimmy Barnes opened the training center during the pandemic as a way to stay in shape during the shutdown. He decided to offer boxing classes to kids and has since added other classes, including Hope Saturdays once a month.
Barnes said he struggled as a youth, both by being bullied and later on by becoming a bully. He explained that both bullies and those who bully have low self confidence and many struggle to pay attention in school.
“I played both roles as a teen,” said Barnes. “I was bullied, then I turned into a bully. Sports helped me. I struggled as a youth to find myself. I had to pick on someone. I thought it was a cool thing to do.”
Now he’s turning his life experiences into helping others improve their confidence levels.
He said the kids are nervous at first, but they loosen up and have a good time. He also has several student boxers from his boxing classes volunteer to help with the class.
Fran said Barnes is the reason the class is a success.
“It’s Jimmy who really makes that program work,” said Fran. “He’s firm with the kids and they listen.” She said her high energy son is exhausted when he gets into the car after the class. Isaiah prefers individual activities instead of team sports. Fran also hires Barnes to work one on one with her son in between the monthly classes.
“It’s wonderful…the coaches hold up the pads and the kids get to punch and get all of that emotion out,” said Fran. “I can’t say enough good things about Jimmy, he’s a wonderful coach.”
Barnes said that Hope Saturday is a judgment free class and a good way for the kids to learn self confidence.
“It feels amazing,” said Barnes. “It’s the whole reason I started the gym. I just want to make a difference in kids’ lives and be someone they can rely on.”
