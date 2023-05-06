Isaiah Weber, 13, is a high energy teenager who is one of a group of local kids that benefit from Hope Saturdays at Front Street Training Center in Barnum.

His mom, Fran, said that he has an Individualized Education Program, or an IEP, at a public school and has a few issues that the specialized boxing class helps him with by wearing off excess energy. The class also helps teach the kids to improve their focus skills.

