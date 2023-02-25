The Carlton County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to have Chairman Dick Brenner, Land Commissioner Greg Bernu, and County Coordinator Dennis Genereau write a letter of concern amid reports that the University of Minnesota is ready to give the Cloquet Forestry Center and adjoining lands to the Fond Du Lac Band reservation holdings. The letter would state that such a move would destroy an important commitment to our future forest industry.

 Bernu said a public announcement can come at any time. Carlton County staff concerns range from loss of jobs, the end of 100 years of forestry research work in our area and the loss of a complex of buildings that hosts many groups throughout the year.

