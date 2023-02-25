The Carlton County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to have Chairman Dick Brenner, Land Commissioner Greg Bernu, and County Coordinator Dennis Genereau write a letter of concern amid reports that the University of Minnesota is ready to give the Cloquet Forestry Center and adjoining lands to the Fond Du Lac Band reservation holdings. The letter would state that such a move would destroy an important commitment to our future forest industry.
Bernu said a public announcement can come at any time. Carlton County staff concerns range from loss of jobs, the end of 100 years of forestry research work in our area and the loss of a complex of buildings that hosts many groups throughout the year.
“Leave the forestry school open,” said Bernu, “Treat it much like the Cloquet Airport is run, using reservation land but operated autonomously.”
The commissioners gave support for a joint effort between the Fond du Lac Band, Carlton County, and MNDOT to ask for $10 million from federal infrastructure money to build a trail complex between the Black Bear Casino to the Munger Trail in Carlton. The Moorhead Road bridge that crosses the Highway 35 freeway will be replaced during the project.
Cleanup work from December storms
Carlton County and Northeast Minnesota waits for final word on state disaster assistance as a result of the blizzard, ice, slush, and high winds associated with the winter storms of Dec. 13 through 17 and 24 of 2022, just before Christmas. Latest figures of the cost of damage and snow removal range up to $4.5 million.
Several households throughout the region, especially in rural areas, were without power for several days.
State disaster assistance will pay 75 percent of those costs. Public works departments, county transportation, electric co-ops, and multiple snowmobile and ATV clubs will divide the available funds to help defray this “once in a generation” winter storm.
“As of right now we do not have any figures of what compensation we will be receiving,” explained Highway County Engineer JinYeene Neumann via email. “We put together a rough estimate to determine if we qualified and have not received affirmation on what funds we will be receiving.”
Not all local government units have signed up for reimbursement for cleaning debris off roads and trails.
There is a $2800 thresh hold for reimbursement of cleanup damages from the storm. Snow removal will not be eligible for reimbursement.
The window is still open to apply for assistance and interested parties should contact emergency management at the sheriff’s office. Five local snowmobile clubs and our two local ATV clubs are eligible to apply.
DNR
The Carlton County Board has been notified that another private 40 acres is being added to the Red Clover Wildlife Management Area north of Cromwell along Hwy 73 and just south of Cross Lake. The DNR does not need the county board blessing when they have a private organization Pheasants Forever buying land from a private party.
The emphasis for benefiting birds other than sharptails that use brushland habitats has been the focus of the DNR wildlife staff today. Information provided by the DNR through a presentation by wildlife manager Chris Balzer noted that even though that particular brushland area has been a sharptail lek historically it has not been occupied in recent years.
Lawrence Lundin, an adjoining owner to the north of the WMA, via telephone said that he has seen sharptail on his hill property eating birch tree buds, swamp cranberries, and seeds from the wild sumac. He commented that there would be no sharptail in the area if the small grain fields on the Anderson Road and to the west on the Rosicky property stopped cultivating those crops.
Currently there are nine WMAs in Carlton County. The current private property has a 2022 property tax of $294.00. State ownership of that 40 will make a PILT (Paid In Lieu of Taxes) payment to the local governments would be $250.50, a loss of tax revenue.
sheriffs office
Sheriff Kelly Lake has had another corrections officer retire. She explained that the board already given her permission to hire three new corrections officers to replace retiring officers or officers forced to retire due to illness.
The sheriff said she has a budget surplus since she has been short staffed. Also, using overtime employees to cover shift needs has accounted for pay outlay for 3400 hours of overtime yearly. This can be calculated to be the same hours as 1.7 regular positions.
Lake got approval for hiring one more staff member which it enabled her to hire two males and two females. One of the staff will be hired early, but running all four new hires into a nine week, new hire in service program at the same time will save training staff time.
