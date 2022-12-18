Don’t just vacuum in straight lines, go in all directions, said Jay Rasmusson, part owner of Rasmusson Cleaning. He explained that carpet fibers go in different directions and that homeowners will miss dirt if they vacuum in neat rows, as many like to do.
That’s one of the tips Jay and his husband, Chris, give their clients. Another tip is not to use chemicals on stainless steel appliances as it causes streaks that can be difficult to get rid of.
The Sturgeon Lake couple recently opened a store front in Moose Lake.
They previously owned a cleaning company in the Twin Cities area for about five years before moving to the area. They had day jobs, but decided to start another cleaning business on the side to earn a little more income. It started slowly and exploded this spring, said Chris.
They focus on both residential general housekeeping and commercial businesses.
General housekeeping includes floors, dusting, organizing and washing the inside of windows. They usually start with a deep cleaning the first time, from the baseboards on up, said Chris. They use all natural plant based cleaning products. Several of their clients set up a regular maintenance cleaning after the deep clean, depending on their individual needs.
“There’s a difference between cleaning and maids,” said Chris. He explained that they don’t pick up the clients clothes or kids toys before cleaning, that’s up to the client. They also do not wash dishes.
They recommend clients clean between the company’s visits. Clients with pets should vacuum at least twice a week and dust once a week, said Jay. He also recommends that clients wipe down surfaces including door knobs during cold and flu season.
Understandably, spring is the busiest time of year for cleaning companies.
The Rasmussons recommend new clients plan for two-three weeks out when calling to set up an appointment.
The duo currently employs seven residents and hope to hire more.
They also partner with Goodwill Easter Seals to employ individuals with disabilities.
All employees are background checked and trained before being sent into clients homes and businesses.
They sell homemade items on consignment in the office, including Chris’ goat milk based products from vapor rub to beard oil.
Call 218-451-1547 or visit their office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday through the holiday season. The office is located at 403 B, Elm Avenue.
