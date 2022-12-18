r

Don’t just vacuum in straight lines, go in all  directions, said Jay Rasmusson, part owner of Rasmusson Cleaning. He explained that carpet fibers go in different directions and that homeowners will miss dirt if they vacuum in neat rows, as many like to do.

That’s one of the tips Jay and his husband, Chris, give their clients. Another tip is not to use chemicals on stainless steel appliances as it causes streaks that can be difficult to get rid of.

