The city of Moose Lake has entered into an unprecedented collaboration with the Water & Light Commission and the timing could not be any better. The Moose Lake city administration had been looking for ways to help save money as they were facing extensive increased expenses in all their departments.
One factor that plays into budgeting is the upside-down model that the city finds itself in for taxable land. Moose Lake only has 29% taxable land.
“Most cities have a 70% taxable land and 30% untaxable land equation. Moose Lake is flipped,” said Ellissa Owens, city administrator.
At the core of the land formula, is the two state facilities: the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Moose Lake (DOC) and the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP). While most towns of comparable size have schools, churches, hospitals, and government buildings, to have two state-owned facilities is rare. Owens said that the two facilities contribute to a significant deviation from the average percentage breakdown of taxable land for the city.
The high amount of non-taxable land makes the city of Moose Lake unique. “It is rare to have a town with that type of taxable land model” Owens said. “It makes for very difficult budgeting.”
A review of expenses was done and at the top of the list were electric utilities. This was identified across the board for most departments. Riverside Arena alone costs the city over $35,000 a year in electric expenses. This made Owens pause and others to start the conversation that the city is paying its own utilities with taxpayer money to the city’s own municipality.
While the city of Moose Lake and the Water and Light Commission fall under the same umbrella, decades of old processes and a complex system have kept the two entities divided.
That is until recently.
The Water & Light Commission made a rare motion to suspend the city’s electric utility bills for two years starting Jan. 1, 2023. In return, the city staff is working toward earmarking those funds within the current budget processes for potential development opportunities. “The unprecedented collaboration between the city and the Water & Light Commission demonstrates a fiscal commitment from all parties to efficiency and the prioritization of opportunity for the City of Moose Lake,” said Owens.
Owens has been working on a plan to collaborate with the Water & Light Commission for months. While the utility company representatives said they had reservations about the plan, they agreed that inflation is affecting everyone, and it makes sense to try to work together. The agreement includes an “in kind” arrangement between the company and the city.
“We are simply operating with a checkbook that looks unlike any other city,” said Owens.
Knowing this was the largest expense, both entities knew they needed to start meeting. The conversations continued until soon a collaboration was formed. The first question that came up was whether it was even viable for the electric utilities to relinquish the city’s utilities expenses and what it did to their own finances. Eventually, the two parties came to a determination that for the next two years, the Water and Light Commission will relinquish all-electric bills for the city.
Harlan Schmeling, Water & Light Commission superintendent, said that the collaboration is an opportunity to help the city become more financially stable. In return, city staff will help Schmeling write grants to put more power lines undergound where they will be more protected from Minnesota weather.
He said that getting grants will help the utility company to save money and provide a more stable power grid.
From the city’s perspective, they would like to see this change be indefinite once the trial period is over. The city’s next move is to carefully determine what is the best course of action for the $180,000 in savings.
This is an ongoing story as the city will now determine in the next month what is the best way to utilize those monies for progress and keep the water and sewer rates low. The collaboration is a new effort and the renewed relationship with the utility company will have positive impacts on the ratepayer/taxpayer in Moose Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.