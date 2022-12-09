The city of Moose Lake has entered into an unprecedented collaboration with the Water & Light Commission and the timing could not be any better. The Moose Lake city administration had been looking for ways to help save money as they were facing extensive increased expenses in all their departments. 

One factor that plays into budgeting is the upside-down model that the city finds itself in for taxable land. Moose Lake only has 29% taxable land. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0