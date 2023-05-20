Several ongoing city projects include the filling of the numerous potholes around town, preparing the campground for campers and working on the lift stations, said Public Works Supervisor, Phil Entner. 

“Potholes are everywhere,” said Entner. “The cold mix is super limited right now for patching the potholes and the hot mix plant is just getting started.” 

