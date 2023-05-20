Several ongoing city projects include the filling of the numerous potholes around town, preparing the campground for campers and working on the lift stations, said Public Works Supervisor, Phil Entner.
“Potholes are everywhere,” said Entner. “The cold mix is super limited right now for patching the potholes and the hot mix plant is just getting started.”
The campground is in the final stages of clean up after the spring flooding and many campers have already claimed their spot. The bath house has been cleaned and is ready for swimmers.
Entner said that the lift station projects can be planned a year in advance. The pump needs to be replaced in the main lift station as it is nearing the end of its useful life expectancy, said Entner. The cost of each of the three pumps is $86,000 and the total cost to replace all of them is an estimated $216,000. The pumps are worn out by the time they are replaced, so there is no way to refurbish them.
Entner said he searched to find a more cost effective option and didn’t find anything.
There are seven lift stations in Moose Lake. The city sanitary sewage flows to a lift station, then is pumped to the next location. Over time the pumps wear out.
“What goes through our lift stations is unbelievable,” said Entner. “It’s everything you don’t want to see again.”
The lift station is used by everyone in the city including residents, the prison facility, MSOP and Windemere Sanitary District.
