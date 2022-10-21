Residents who ask to see camera footage to help solve crimes around Moose Lake are disappointed to discover that many of the 15 cameras are not in working order.
“They have helped solve several crimes, including the recovery of a stolen vehicle,” said Police Chief Darren Juntunen. “We were able to see the date/time the car was dropped off, who dropped it, the vehicle make and license plate of the party that picked up the suspect. We were able to solve the case in a few hours.” He said there was a recent hit and run where having a working camera could have made a difference.
The company that originally set up the cameras checked them out several weeks ago, said Phil Etner, public works superintendent. They informed Etner that the company no longer supports the cameras as they are too old but recommended another company that may be able to repair the cameras.
A few of the cameras still work, but it would be beneficial to have all of them back up and running, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. Juntunen agreed. He said the officers are asked for camera footage fairly often.
Juntunen suggested purchasing good quality cameras that can rotate 360 degrees. Owens said they are looking into the cost of replacing the cameras instead of repairing the current ones.
