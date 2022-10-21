Residents who ask to see camera footage to help solve crimes around Moose Lake are disappointed to discover that many of the 15 cameras are not in working order.

“They have helped solve several crimes, including the recovery of a stolen vehicle,” said Police Chief Darren Juntunen. “We were able to see the date/time the car was dropped off,  who dropped it, the vehicle make and license plate of the party that picked up the suspect. We were able to solve the case in a few hours.”  He said there was a recent hit and run where having a working camera could have made a difference. 

