Embers were dumped at the city compost pile causing a fire.
The fire was quickly contained and no damage was reported. Dry conditions were thought to be an additional factor in the incident.
As a result of the incident the city compost site has been closed. A discussion of the procedures to reopen the compost site took place at the city council meeting. The council voted to open reopen the site.
Annually the compost site and brush pile has been burnt twice a year due to the volume of material left at there. Sparking considerable time and expense for the city. The council made changes to the hours of operation in 2020 in an attempt to control illegal dumping at the site.
Recently concerned citizens have been in contact with members of the council, requesting that the site be reopened for their use.
City hall has been receiving an estimated six or seven calls a day about the site. Several of these calls came from area contractors, raising concerns from city staff and the council.
Revisiting the issue, the council tried to brainstorm possible solutions to allow Moose Lake residents access, while controlling the safety and amount of material at the site.
Possible solutions were to have recycling shed staff also monitor the site, to have residents request access from city workers, to limit the hours the site would be open to those of the Public Works Department, or to move the recycling shed to allow for easier access for the attendant to monitor both locations.
At this time the site is reopened with the same restrictions as before the ember incident. The council is exploring further plans and procedures to ensure the safety of the site for city residents.
Initial Levy
An initial levy was certified by the council with an increase of 2%. This levy is the maximum amount of increase that can be certified as a final tax levy in December. Since 2019 the council has certified a final levy with 0% increase.
Moose Lake has a taxable market value of $89,122,928 or 29.71%. Non-taxable market value is $210,899,500 or 70.29%.
Property values are assessed by the county, not by the city of Moose Lake. Questions about the valuation of property should be addressed to the Carlton County Assessor’s Office.
Sewer Lining project
The 2021 sewer lining project remains partially complete. Staffing difficulties have resulted in a delay in the completion of the project.
Ritter & Ritter was given a deadline of November 1, 2021 to complete the project in full or the city will assess damages.
Previous sewer lining projects have resulted in the possibility of doing only one fall discharge at the city sewer ponds. Usual years the city needs to complete three discharges.
Other news
The water tower cleaning, painting and maintenance is estimated to be complete by Friday, September 17.
The final pay application for the Pump House and Wells project was approved by the council. The project was estimated with a price tag of $1.5 million and exceeded that budget by less than 1%.
Phase one of the Trunk Highway 73 Trail project along County Road 10 is expected to be underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.