The City of Moose Lake owns a piece of undeveloped and unused property that butts up next to the campground. The city staff is applying for grants in order to develop the property and add utilities to expand the campground, which sells out several times a year, according to Ellissa Owens, city administrator.
City council member Walt Lower III presented a plan for boondocking on the old football field that butts up to the campground. Boondocking is a type of primitive camping without the use of utilities, Lower said.
He proposed that the city divide up the area for camping spots including picnic tables and fire rings.
The hypothetical project would be open for all inclusive small to mid size campers, camper vans, or tenters who prefer to rough it without the comfort of modern utilities. They would enter the proposed camping area on 7th Street.
Lower acknowledges that the idea will not bring in much money but he feels a little income is better than nothing as they wait for funding to expand the campground.
It would cost an estimated $13,000-$15,000 to bring in class 5 gravel to fill in the 7th Street entrance, if the city decides to move forward with the project, said Phil Entner, public works superintendent.
Police Chief Darren Juntunen expressed concern that transients might try to take advantage of the campground and move in indefinitely.
“Be cautious,” Juntuned said. “They are popping up all over the place. They just pull up and stay.”
Owens explained that there is already an ordinance at the city campground limiting short term camping to two weeks.
While the campground rarely sells out, there are a few weekends during the summer that the extra space could be used for overflow, such as Agate Days.
“At this time, the concept is just being investigated and no decisions have been made by the council.” said Owens.
