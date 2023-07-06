The City of Moose Lake owns a piece of undeveloped and unused property that butts up next to the campground. The city staff is applying for grants in order to develop the property and add utilities to expand the campground, which sells out several times a year, according to Ellissa Owens, city administrator.

City council member Walt Lower III presented a plan for boondocking on the old football field that butts up to the campground. Boondocking is a type of primitive camping without the use of utilities, Lower said.

