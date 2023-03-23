Child protection, mental health issues and vulnerable adults have swelled the caseloads for Carlton County Health and Human Services workers to screen and possibly address three to 10 reported incidents each day. Director Dave Lee said that stress and burnout are the precipitating factors leading to the three open positions in the department.
“These are heavy numbers, and it is growing, of child abuse cases,” observed County Attorney Lauri Ketola.
“There are several factors for the increase. Professionals, family, and friends are more open to report abuse of any kind. Some of this increase is due to the forced seclusion during the COVID-19 epidemic. It is a darkness in our society that we need to address.”
Sheriff Kelly Lake agreed and said the county is responding in several ways, including;
*The ACT team (Assertive Community Treatment) actively addressing persistent and serious mental illness issues in the community where the client lives
*A crisis response team which is handled through the Human Development Center on wide ranging issues
*First Witness, a national model that investigates child abuse and provides a safe approach to addressing a child’s needs and an avenue for them to heal.
*Coordination between the County Attorney’s office, law enforcement, and HHS to form a coordinated response for each abuse case verified
*A social worker in the local jail setting, focused on individual issues of the incarcerated that can create repeat offenders and what action can be taken to stop the cycle and its effect on family, especially children. The Carlton County Board approved hiring replacements for a child protection case manager, a child protection social worker and a case manager that works with mental health issues and vulnerable adults.
More staff may be added later in HHS or law enforcement to address this increasing caseload.
Commissioner Tom Proulx asked Lee to provide an update on child protection caseload updates and comparisons for the last few years. He added that a juvenile sat with the police for four hours waiting for human services to help get the child into the shelter as it was full. Proulx does not believe that hiring another supervisor is the answer.
The commissioners also approved a youth shelter agreement with St. Louis County to provide child shelter services at the new Morgan Park facility. Carlton
County’s youth shelter in the Churchill School area closed in 2022 due to the low numbers of youth housed at the facility. The low numbers combined with around the clock staffing was costly.
At the time, Lee said that those dollars could be invested in other program efforts to help struggling families. More programming was
available at the Morgan Park facility.
Commissioner Dick Brenner said a new facility at the Churchill site is a possibility.
Former director of the Carlton County Sexual and Domestic Abuse program, Sue Wojciehowski, is now appointed to the Human Services Advisory Committee.
