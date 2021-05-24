Changes in the state wide mask policy in Minnesota have not changed the need to wear a mask in Moose Lake Community School.
Constantly changing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education lead the Moose Lake School Board to determine that they will continue to wear their masks during school board meetings. Students are still required to wear masks during the school day, and at school activities.
The changing guidelines for mask wearing have caused a few changes in both the upcoming Moose Lake Prom and Graduation ceremonies. High School Principal Ryan Stewart let the school board know that graduation this year will be more normal than they were last year. Wes Cummins and Catilin Miller have been working with the changing guidelines to set up both prom and graduation for students at Moose Lake.
Updated guidance for mask wearing and social distancing during summer school was not released at the time of the board meeting. Plans for a summer credit recovery program for Moose Lake High School students to make up or finish credit hours to fulfill graduation requirements are underway.
The board passed a resolution again this year to allow Seniors that are two and a half or fewer credit hours from completing their graduation requirements to participate in the graduation ceremony. Last year with the changes to learning models, the district determined that this practice was advisable. Students will not receive a signed diploma until their credit hours are completed.
Other news
Science curriculum was under review to ensure compliance with updated Minnesota Department of Education standards. The elementary plans to implement a training for teachers to assist them in utilizing the School Forest for more lesson planning.
Several funding sources for updates to the School Forest have come in. The board approved a $6,300 contract with Precision Landscaping to work on improvement to trails within the forest. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources $5,000 grant will be used to pay for most of this project.
