The Moose Lake Chamber is gearing up for their 20th golf outing for members.
The fun filled day includes a 1980s rock band costume contest, prizes, drawings, a meal and of course, a little bit of golf.
“It’s a fun event that gives chamber members a chance to get together and have fun,” said Terry Burn, longtime chairperson.
He said it has less to do with golf and more to do with local businesses getting together for an afternoon of fun and relaxation.
The event has grown over the years and now boasts 22 teams.
Burn explained that the chamber promotes local events to bring people from outside of the area into town to spend money at local businesses. He said the chamber evolved to meet the challenges of the pandemic, but still help business owners.
The chamber began to offer webinars and bring in guest speakers to help teach business owners how to bring in employees and retain them in these challenging times. They also offer social events including a business after hours and a breakfast event. They take a break over the summer months as many members are busy with summer activities.
The golf outing is Friday, July 29 at the Moose Lake Golf Club. The public is welcome to join them for dinner for $15. They can also take part in the silent auction.
