Shooting sparks and loud bangs break up the quiet evening every year on July 4, but fireworks to celebrate Independence Day can easily turn into a costly bill after a dangerous fire.
In 2018 fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires in the United States. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage. Every year the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission releases a Fireworks Annual Report where they catalogue estimated injuries and damages caused by fireworks.
This year Minnesota has seen lower than average rain and snowfall resulting in the area being dryer than usual. So far this summer Pine and Carlton Counties have seen several Red Flag warnings and burn bans. After recent rain showers in the area some might think it is safe to, but Steve Trenhaile with the Moose Lake Fire District said in an email, “We still have drier than normal conditions and it is not advisable that fireworks are used.”
With dry conditions any stray spark could quickly get out of control and turn into a wildfire. In 2019 there were over 600 wildfires in Minnesota. Moose Lake Fire District has experienced an increased volume of calls for wildland or wildfires due to dry conditions.
Cheri Zeppelin with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared that so far this season there have been over 1,400 fires for over 35000 acres. Staff have been working for over 105 days. “Normally that is our entire year, and we are expecting the exceptional activity to continue,” said Zeppelin. “ An extended fire season means more staffing expense to keep seasonal fire response hires on the payroll, and when fires are active, prevents full-time forestry staff from performing their regular work.”
What is the cost
Each fire district has a rate of and way of billing, but when it comes to wildland or wildfires the DNR has a set of state created fines. According to Minnesota Statute 88.22.1 (b) a fine of $175 is assessed to those found in violation of a burning ban put into effect by the Commissioner of Natural Resources. On top of this fine, those found in violation are also charged a county rate for Law Library research, and the cost of fire suppression by the DNR.
Fire suppression costs are where the true cost penalties for a fire arise. These costs are determined using a formula and are charged by the acre. If you are determined to be the cause of a wildfire you will be charged to extinguish it. An estimated cost for fire suppression on 40 acres of land according to the DNR is $1,025, but just 3.5 acres with structures is estimated to cost $1,340. The Moose Lake Fire District has a rate of $350 per hour, billed to the DNR for response on wildland or wildfires.
“I think the short answer is that it could get very expensive, very quickly so it’s better to just be careful with fire, always, but especially now,” said Zeppelin.
Celebrating Safely
The National Safety Council lists these tips for safely lighting off fireworks at home:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks
Trenhaile and the Moose Lake Fire District recommend the following advice for those wanting to celebrate at home with legal fireworks:
- Have a bucket of water to drop in used fireworks when they have properly cooled to ensure extinguished
- Keep fireworks away from combustible materials like tall grass,paper or wood materials,etc.
- Only adults should be allowed to light fireworks and children should always be supervised.
- Children should keep a proper safe distance a way from fountains or other pyrotechnics. Monitor sparklers and drop them in a bucket of water when they are finished.
- If possible have a charged garden hose close by in case needed.
- Enjoy the holiday with family and friends, drink plenty of water due to warm weather and be safe.
Always check with the DNR for current burn bans, red flag warnings, and current fire danger before you decide to risk a stray spark. That information is updated daily and can be found online at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
For those wanting to celebrate the Fourth of July with a professional fireworks show the Moose Lake Fourth of July will have a display over Moosehead Lake on July 4 at approximately 10 p.m.
