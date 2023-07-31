The carnival that comes to the Pine County Fair each year and has had a 54-year run, Magel Carnival Midway, has exchanged hands within the family and is now called Greater Midwest Shows. With the exchange will come some extra “surprises” according to the new owners who shared information on the transfer. The new owners are the Waknitz family based out of Elk River. The family also owns another carnival that travels throughout Minnesota called Midwest Rides. And being that the carnival business is a business that requires a very specific skill set, keeping it in the family made sense. 

History of the carnival

