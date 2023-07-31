The carnival that comes to the Pine County Fair each year and has had a 54-year run, Magel Carnival Midway, has exchanged hands within the family and is now called Greater Midwest Shows. With the exchange will come some extra “surprises” according to the new owners who shared information on the transfer. The new owners are the Waknitz family based out of Elk River. The family also owns another carnival that travels throughout Minnesota called Midwest Rides. And being that the carnival business is a business that requires a very specific skill set, keeping it in the family made sense.
History of the carnival
Magel Carnival Midway first began when Bill Magel Sr. bought tilt-a-whirl in 1964. He and his wife Pat were looking for a place to set up their popcorn wagon and rides, so they eventually bought half interest in Gold Eagle Amusements in 1968. In time, Bill and Pat ended up taking over the entire show with the help of their two sons, Bill Magel Jr. and John Magel Sr., shifting the name to Magel Carnival Midway (MCM Shows).
John Sr. (and wife Darleyne) and Bill Jr. helped to run the show and bought their own games, rides and food stands through the years. Their children and grandchildren always had a place to work and earn money. John Magel Sr. and Bill Magel Jr. finally decided to retire in September of 2022 when they sold the show to James and Rochelle Waknitz. The Magels continue to help with the transition, bring out their own games and drive equipment. John Magel Jr. and his wife, Jory, and two children travel with the show and own food wagons as well.
MCM Shows was the third longest running carnival in Minnesota, running from 1968-2022. Then this year, James Waknitz took over the carnival from the Magels. James Waknitz’s dad is cousin to John Magel Sr. and Bill Magel Jr.
A family tradition
Waknitz was born and raised in Minnesota and also born and raised in the carnival industry. Waknitz worked alongside his father in the business and has owned Midwest Rides since 1996, which was previously owned by his father. Since then, Waknitz, his wife Rochelle and five children, have built what it is today.
“When my cousins, the Magels, were looking to sell, it was a no-brainer for my wife and I to buy the show,” said Waknitz. “My oldest son Tanner actually worked for the prior show and kept insisting we buy it when they were looking to sell. So that’s what we did and expanded our company.”
James and Rochelle coincidentally met at a fair, and Rochelle came from a carnival background as well. “My wife and I were both born and raised in the industry,” said Waknitz. “So we are both very knowledgeable about the way to run traveling carnivals. She and I put our heads and our knowledge together to figure out any obstacle. What I don’t know she does, and vice versa. We have owned Midwest rides together since we’ve been together, and are happy to now own Greater Midwest Shows.”
Waknitz said that there have been years of discussions and much planning on both ends of the purchase agreement between the two families and says that the family connection is allowing for an easier transition and discussions.
All of the Waknitz children are involved in the business and play a part in the company. Tanner Waknitz runs the Greater Midwest Shows while James works mainly at Midwest Rides. “It works well and I love that all my family is involved in the process, and we make it a family affair,” said James Waknitz.
Not an easy gig
Waknitz attended college at the U of M but noted that the carnival business is different from other businesses. “You could have all the training in the world and still not know quite what to do,” he said.
There is more than meets the eye when it comes to running a carnival. Being up all hours of the night driving to the next park, setting up, tearing down, planning with committees, a lot of work goes into it, noted Waknitz when asked about the challenges of the business.
“It’s hard work but it pays off,” said Waknitz. “I love seeing the kids laughing and smiling and having a great time. Families come to us to live their best summer days, older folks come to enjoy the ambience and everyone can have fun at the carnival no matter who you are. It’s hard not to have fun.”
Greater Midwest shows travels within Minnesota;
however, the family’s other company Midwest rides spends its summers in Minnesota and the remainder of the year in the southern U.S., mainly in Louisiana.
What to expect this year
The company continually tries to make improvements to ensure the best experience. “It just makes you feel like you did something right,” Waknitz added. “We will continue to grow Greater Midwest Shows and make it bigger. We already have some rides that have been purchased to add to the midway.”
Those wanting to go on rides at the Pine County Fair, which runs Aug. 2-6, can now purchase their carnival ride wristbands online through August 1 to receive the discounted rate of $25 per wristband. Each arm band is good for a single day of rides, with no age limit on the wristband. During the fair, the unlimited ride wristbands will be sold for $30 each.
“We can’t wait for you all to see the improvements we’ve made and will continue to make,” said Waknitz. “We have some fun changes coming, but we will keep those a secret and can’t wait for you all to enjoy them!”
