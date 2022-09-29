Kelly Lake
What is your background?
Lifelong resident of Carlton County; graduate Cloquet School; graduate FDLTCC and Hibbing Law Enforcement. Husband Rick and I have four children ages 24, 22, 15, 13. We live in rural Barnum where we raise beef cattle and have horses. I’ve worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 33 years as corrections officer, patrol deputy, field training officer, patrol sergeant, and served as your Sheriff continually since 2005. I am a current member and past president of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, president of MN Triad(law enforcement, community, senior citizens), and board member of Carlton County Children and Family Services Collaborative.
Why are you running?
To continue serving the citizens of Carlton County with integrity and dedication.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges to the county?
Mental health and drug issues. Law enforcement is receiving more calls related to people with mental health needs. We participate in a grant program where a social worker is imbedded with law enforcement in the county to streamline responses. Narcotics trafficking challenges our community with drug related crimes like assaults, burglaries, thefts, and health issues like injuries and overdose deaths. We will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to investigate these cases and arrest drug traffickers. We will maintain a position on the drug court team.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Continue working with county commissioners and justice partners to complete the Justice Center which includes jail and regional justice involved female program. A thoughtfully executed transition to the facility will provide for efficient and effective criminal justice processes for many years. The current courthouse does not meet the security and space needs of the system. The Minnesota Department of Corrections mandated closure of the current jail July 2023. I will also continue to focus targeted patrols and investigations in needed areas; keep staff in all divisions (Patrol/Administration/Jail/911 Communications/Emergency Management) current with technology, resources, and training; and maintain connections with people we serve.
Jason Syrett
What is your background?
Lifelong Carlton County resident. Grew up in Moose Lake, Graduated from Cloquet High School in 2006. Captain of the Cloquet High School varsity hockey team. Completed 4-year Criminal Justice Bachelor’s Degree at St Cloud state in 2010 making the university’s dean’s list. Employed with the Moose Lake Police Department for 10 years.
Background in construction, carpentry, mechanical work, business, sales-customer service.
Why are you running?
· Carlton County needs a change. 16 years of the same leadership has negative effects on a department.
· Against the new Carlton County Justice Center – The size and projected amenities for a jail is not necessary and is a tax burden on citizens.
· County jail is declining arrests, not allowing officers to lodge individuals in jail who have committed crimes and/or violating Order for Protections (OFP).
· Put pressure on the County Attorney’s Office to prosecute and stop the declination letters.
· Concerns the existing Sheriff Kelly Lake is going to retire half way through term, appoint the next Sheriff and not let people vote.
· Lack of leadership and accountability. Bring back the Carlton County Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.)
What do you see as the two biggest challenges to the county?
· Revising or stopping the Carlton County Justice Center.
· Lack of resources for mental health problems.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
· Uphold the Constitution of the United States.
· Create different motivations, bring new ideas, develop a positive work environment.
· Bring back the Carlton County Emergency Response Team.
· Use common sense.
