The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in a Carlton County resident. The individual was in their 80’s and did have underlying health conditions. Carlton County has had 158 total lab-confirmed positive cases to date, 148 of which have been released from isolation.
Dave Lee, Director of Carlton County Public Health and Human Services, shares “This information was very difficult to hear, as effects of the pandemic are starting to hit closer to home. We offer our deepest sympathies to the person’s family.” He added, “Data is not showing a slow down at this time and it is important to remember all of the roles you play (family member to elderly, co-worker to someone with underlying health conditions, etc.) as you make decisions to travel near or far from home. It is important for everyone to know about our local mental/behavioral health resources that can lend support.”
Carlton County suggests the following resources for anyone to access who are feeling stressed, experiencing increased anxiety or depression, or are grieving the loss of a loved one:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1- 800-273-8255 (24/7)
Crisis Text Line: Text “MN” to 741741 (24/7)
SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline (24/7)
Minnesota Mobile Mental Health Crisis Line: Call **CRISIS (**274747) – 24/7. For landlines, see the directory for mental health crisis phone numbers in Minnesota by county.
MN Warmlines:
Wellness in the Woods: Peer-to-peer telephone support (warmline): 1-844-739-6369 5pm-9am daily
Mental Health Minnesota: Volunteer staffed telephone support: 1-651-288-0400/1-877-494-3190 or text “Support” to 85511 5pm-10pm Mon-Sat
NAMI MN Virtual Support Groups (Zoom): the groups are specifically for those individuals suggested by the group’s title – check out the regularly updated list, and information for registration here.
Public Health officials want to stress that community transmission/spread is prevalent, and no one is immune from contracting COVID-19. Please continue to vigilant about safety precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying 6 ft. away from others. While most cases are mild, if you, or someone you know does has a mild case, it is still extremely important to follow guidelines from MDH.
Carlton County Public Health and Human Services is continuing to recommend that anyone with questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
