Mark Thell
What is your background?
I am a life long resident of Carlton County, raised on the family farm in Wrenshall on the Thell road. Enlisted in the Air Force after high school and served four years in country and overseas. After enlistment completed tech school and worked repairing electronic equipment.
Married and move to the Esko area and changed to working for Potlach Corp. as a union employee. We purchased our current farm in 1987 and direct market grass fed beef, pork and chicken. Retired from Potlach when Sappi purchased mill and expanded farm operation.
Served as elected supervisor for the Carlton County Soil and Water board before being elected county commissioner in 2018.
Married 50 years with four adult children and seven grandchildren.
Why are you running?
I am healthy, have the drive and life history to best serve our 4th District residents.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges to the county?
Completing the justice center building project under budget.
Retaining current staff and hiring staff to replace upcoming retiring staff.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Continue seeking state dollars to fund the balance of justice center project.
Continue listening to residents questions and seeking answers for them.
Continue strongly supporting our local businesses and rural values.
Susan Zmyslony
What is your background?
Lived in Carlton County since 1988. Past Carlton County commissioner, Barnum School Board and Special Education Coordinator. Children attended and graduated from Barnum Schools. Carlton County Historical Society president, Carlton Area Lions Club, Rotary, United Way, Barnum Community Club, and Hanging Horn Lakeshore Management Association.
Why are you running?
Because we need someone to ask difficult questions regarding spending and finances and be a true representative of District 4. This includes the difficult discussions of the new Carlton County Justice Center and the mental health/drug crisis in our area.
Over the last four years, multiple people have asked me to run again. When residents have a question, we need a commissioner who will answer the phone. Regrettably, that has been a problem.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges to the county?
We need to diversify our economy and job situations; grow jobs in small, medium, and large businesses, including new startups and working with existing businesses. The first step in this process is to revise and update the Economic Development Authority with new ways to promote business interests in the county and to work hard to encourage businesses to consider our county. This includes supporting local businesses and farming communities.
Approximately six years ago, the board began the process of thoroughly investigating all options for the justice system. Currently in our community there is a huge division of support regarding the new justice system, however, it was approved unanimously by the board and now is the time to move forward. What we need to do as a county, is to work hard to make sure the new justice system does not drain our pockets and develop ways to promote our services and create revenue.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Be a representative and voice for my constituents. To talk and listen and let people know that when they need me, I will show up.
