This story has been updated as of 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2021. Test calls were successfully completed from a Verizon wireless phone to 911. The issue encountered last night has been resolved.
Carlton County Dispatch was notified on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9:50 p.m. by a Verizon cell phone customer that they were unable to call through 911 dispatch when they dialed 911. When they called 911 their phone requested an access code. It appears other provider phones are still able to complete a call when 911 is dialed. In Carlton County if you call 911 and your call does not go through you can reach Carlton County 911 by dialing 218-384-3632 or 218-384-4185.
