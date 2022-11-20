It is common to walk inside the Sunbay lodge in Sturgeon Lake on a Wednesday morning and see the Sunbay community and their friends gather for coffee, but this particular morning the lodge was overrun with new teddy bears. Jessica Moujouros of Healing Hearts Connection has been working with the Sunbay group for over four years. Healing Hearts Connection provides new teddy bears with hearts sewn on them to children going through any trauma. Bears are provided to funeral homes and organizations that work with children going through immediate trauma, such as squad cars, social workers, fire trucks, and ambulances. “We also take the bears to Hearts of Hope Family Grief Camp,” said Moujouros. “It is a weekend-long camp that is offered at no cost to families, grieving the loss of a loved one.”
Camps are in Hudson Wisconsin and Annandale Minnesota and are offered two times a year.
Sunbay resident and volunteer Roseann Walter Prachar has been sewing on hearts since the beginning. “I enjoy the gathering of the women and knowing where the bears are going to go warms my heart,” Prachar stated she was surprised to see how many bears are needed each year and how many we give away. “The first time we did this, all the bears went, there were so many kids at the funeral that none were left over. It just warms my heart to know we are doing something good for the kids.”
While most of the volunteers at Sunbay are residents of that small community, others are friends or sisters/daughters that know this is taking place and want to lend a hand. On this day, the group started around 9:30 a.m. with close to 20 volunteers and as conflicts come up the group dwindled down to eight that were able to stay almost two hours. “Our group meets for coffee each week and sometimes we plan special crafts,” Prachar stated, “but this, this is special.”
The Sunbay group is the largest group that Healing Hearts Connection works with. Moujouros said “We had a large donation come in of bears. We had one of our founders and volunteers from camp pass away and his family requested funeral attendees bring a new teddy bear to the service in his honor.” The Sunbay group easily accepted the task of sewing on the hearts. There is a defined process for sewing hearts on. Volunteers select a bear, hug them and then begin the process of hand sewing the red soft felt hearts on the new teddy bears. The last bit of detail includes adding a tag stating whom the bear was prepared by.
Healing Hearts Connection anticipates they give away around 200 bears each year and always need new teddy bear donations. Are you an organization that could benefit from these teddy bears or want to donate a new teddy bear, contact Jessica Moujouros at www.healingheartsconnection.com or 651-395-8177 for more information.
