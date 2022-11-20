It is common to walk inside the Sunbay lodge in Sturgeon Lake on a Wednesday morning and see the Sunbay community and their friends gather for coffee, but this particular morning the lodge was overrun with new teddy bears. Jessica Moujouros of Healing Hearts Connection has been working with the Sunbay group for over four years. Healing Hearts Connection provides new teddy bears with hearts sewn on them to children going through any trauma.  Bears are provided to funeral homes and organizations that work with children going through immediate trauma, such as squad cars, social workers, fire trucks, and ambulances. “We also take the bears to Hearts of Hope Family Grief Camp,” said Moujouros. “It is a weekend-long camp that is offered at no cost to families, grieving the loss of a loved one.” 

Camps are in Hudson Wisconsin and Annandale Minnesota and are offered two times a year. 

