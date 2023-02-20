East Central Energy members have been reaching out to their local cooperative, asking about our stance on the decarbonization legislation that the governor recently signed into law, requiring 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2040. Though ECE did not publicly support the bill, we didn’t stand in opposition either. Confused? Let me explain.

When I had the opportunity to testify at the Senate’s Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee hearing, I used my time to share concerns and encourage a thoughtful dialogue.

