The campground sits quietly devoid of people, surrounded by towering trees swaying in the breeze and the soft sounds of the lake lapping at the nearby shore. Groups of geese and swans stop for a break in the idyllic setting after the Moose Lake City Campground emptied for the season.
Piles of miscellaneous stuff left behind from campers mar the otherwise empty area and cause a potential liability for the city.
Several of the 23 seasonal sites are homes to snowbirds who return to their favorite spot each summer, like migrating birds.
“There’s all kinds of things that shouldn’t be left there,” said Phil Etner, public works superintendent.
Wooden stairs lead to nowhere, outside tables and chairs and other items lay in piles. Several of the campers return year after year. They began to leave items behind at their site a few years ago, ready to quickly set up the following summer.
Other campgrounds charge a fee to store items or remove everything at the end of the season, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. She added that kids could get injured if they play around some of the piles of leftover items, including a refrigerator.
“It could end up in the lake like in past years,” said Walt Lower III. “You never know when the lake is going to flood and it ends up in the lake again.”
City staff said they will check with an attorney to see what options they have. They may need to leave the items this year and notify campers that they are required to take all items with them at the end of each season beginning next summer.
