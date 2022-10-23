c

The campground sits quietly devoid of people, surrounded by towering trees swaying in the breeze and the soft sounds of the lake lapping at the nearby shore. Groups of geese and swans stop for a break in the idyllic setting after the Moose Lake City Campground emptied for the season.

Piles of miscellaneous stuff left behind from campers mar the otherwise empty area and cause a potential liability for the city.

