The Moose Lake Police Department keeps extra busy during the warmer months. In the last month, they had a group of kids from the Mini Moose visit the station as well as answered 268 calls for service, down from 280 the previous month. They made 33 traffic stops, down from 87 the month before and 20 community engagement calls, down from 28.
They were asked to help with 114 calls for service, up from 87 the month before.
One of the calls was for pursuit of a vehicle. According to the department pursuit report, Moose Lake officer J. Syrett called for Chief Darren Juntunen for assistance with a red Ford Fusion near the Moose Lake High School.
The vehicle was speeding southbound on Highway 23. The officer was in pursuit with his lights and siren on, but the driver, Joshua James Kenney, continued to drive.
“I witnessed the vehicle driving well over 100 miles per hour and crossing into the oncoming lanes of traffic,” said Juntunen.
They agreed to stop the pursuit if Kenney continued into the city.
Pine County Deputy A. Borchardt set up Stop Sticks, which Kenney promptly ran over with his right front tire.
Juntunen continued to follow Kenney and noticed the vehicle was leaning to the right as the tire deflated. He also saw smoke coming up from the vehicle and several large chunks of rubber flying from the vehicle, according to the police report.
Juntunen performed a PIT maneuver to stop Kenney, which caused minor damage to the police vehicle, but neither driver was injured.
“The PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) is a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop,” Juntunen explained. “My patrol car received cosmetic damage to the right front of the squad.”
The vehicle stopped in the east bound ditch on Highway 23.
Juntunen and Syrett approached the vehicle. Syrett coved Kenney as Juntunen removed the suspect with an arm bar takedown. An armbar takedown is a special handhold and takedown technique to subdue an agitated or violent suspect, explained Juntunen. The move is designed to control and bring a suspect down to the ground with the least amount of force, avoiding injuries to both officer and suspect.
Once Kenney was on the ground the officers checked for weapons. They found a knife, but no drugs.
Kenney calmed down and allegedly told officers he only ran because he had DOC warrants. The officers transported Kenney to the Carlton County Jail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.