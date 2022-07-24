The Moose Lake Police Department keeps extra busy during the warmer months. In the last month, they had a group of kids from the Mini Moose visit the station as well as answered 268 calls for service, down from 280 the previous month. They made 33 traffic stops, down from 87 the month before and 20 community engagement calls, down from 28.

They were asked to help with 114 calls for service, up from 87 the month before.

