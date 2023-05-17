Commercial kennels must now have a conditional or interim use permit along with a facility operators plan. Setbacks to property lines, a noise management plan, a ratio of dogs to employees, a vegetative buffer must be maintained at least 100 feet from kennel operation and protected waters or neighboring drainage areas into protected waters are addressed in that portion of the ordinance.

Upon the recommendation of the Carlton County Planning Commission, the Carlton County Board approved zoning changes to the County Zoning Ordinance #27 for cervid farms, kennels, and cemeteries.  

