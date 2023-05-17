Commercial kennels must now have a conditional or interim use permit along with a facility operators plan. Setbacks to property lines, a noise management plan, a ratio of dogs to employees, a vegetative buffer must be maintained at least 100 feet from kennel operation and protected waters or neighboring drainage areas into protected waters are addressed in that portion of the ordinance.
Upon the recommendation of the Carlton County Planning Commission, the Carlton County Board approved zoning changes to the County Zoning Ordinance #27 for cervid farms, kennels, and cemeteries.
Cervid farms existing in Carlton County - there are two at this time – will still be able to operate. Those operations will not be able to expand and new ones are prohibited.
Public cemeteries established under MN Statute 306 must have a conditional or interim use permit. Requirements include:
* 50 parking spaces
* Primary access must be located off State or County road
* Minimum acreage for cemetery must be 20 acres
* 100 foot setback at least from property lines or road right of way
* Site does not have wetlands or more than a 12% slope
Cemeteries established under MN Statute 307 were not addressed at this time. Commissioner Gary Peterson proposed a working committee to study the implications of this type of cemetery regulation and come back to the county board with a recommendation after action from the planning board.
“The reason Carlton County would like to distinguish between 306 and 307 is because we had 15 private cemeteries (307) in the last 10ish years,” commented Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham via email. “Many families want to be buried on their property. We didn’t feel like the county should regulate that use for what is required in the statute. In addition, churches are a permitted use in ordinance. It aligns with the county’s values to allow religious uses of properties as a permitted use.”
The public hearing on May 3 by the planning commission had brought considerable testimony and written material. The planning commission voted to recommend changes to the zoning plan and did so unanimously.
There is good news for Carlton County residents that have failing septic systems. Another $100,000 was awarded for installing new systems for those screened and approved by the Carlton County Zoning Department.
