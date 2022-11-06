The Barnum American Legion post 415 is moving for the first time in 100 years. The familiar gray building that was a staple in downtown Barnum has been demolished and a new City of Barnum Event Center and City Offices stands in its place. 

The original building site was purchased from the Barnum Trading Co., according to a story in the June 1, 1922 issue of the Barnum Herald. 

