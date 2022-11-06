The Barnum American Legion post 415 is moving for the first time in 100 years. The familiar gray building that was a staple in downtown Barnum has been demolished and a new City of Barnum Event Center and City Offices stands in its place.
The original building site was purchased from the Barnum Trading Co., according to a story in the June 1, 1922 issue of the Barnum Herald.
The new hall was supposed to cost an estimated $3,000 by the time it was completed. The American Legion members and their friends were invited to help build the one story hall, complete with a kitchen and a large community room.
The public was invited to join in the celebration with a dance on the opening night in July of 1922. The first band to play was Syralia’s Orchestra from Cloquet. The American Legion members continued to host a variety of events over the years, including roller skating, movies and dancing as well as Legion events such as fundraisers and meetings, said American Legion members, Dan and Harry Kaspszak.
The veteran brothers were born in Kettle River and graduated from Moose Lake before heading off to the military. Dan is the current commander of the Barnum American Legion. He spent three years working for the Army Security Agency in the early 1970s.
Harry was in the United States Navy from 1962-1966 on a guided missile destroyer.
“Once a sailor, always a sailor,” said Harry with a grin and twinkle in his eyes. He is currently the Adjutant for the Barnum American Legion.
Harry researched the history of the old building. He said at some point the struggling organization deeded the property to the city and the veterans were allowed to continue holding their meetings and store items in the building.
They were excited when they discovered the city was planning to build a new facility and requested a storage room to store all of their items in one location, including uniforms, documents, flags, rifles, banners and whatever else they needed.
The old building and city Muni building were about the same age, said Kris Asperheim, city clerk-treasurer.
The 100-year-old Legion hall contained asbestos, was expensive to heat and was just worn out from the century of service.
“There was no saving that building,” said Asperheim. “It had reached the end of its useful life.”
New beginnings
The city had big plans for the new facility, but the bids were higher than expected and they scaled back the original plan, according to Mayor James Goodwin.
“The bids came back high and we had to cut our building costs or we could not afford to do the project which included cuts of Barnum city offices, council chambers, storage and asphalt,” said Goodwin. “The project was rebid and it came within budget with the cuts and the project continued.”
The roughly $1,200,000 project is paid for by the City of Barnum tax payers, said Goodwin. The asphalt was an additional $99,000.
The demolition of the old buildings cost $41,000, the asbestos inspection cost $2,000 and the asbestos removal was $12,450, for a total of $55,450.
Goodwin said it was soon clear that there would not be room for storage for the city’s needs, let alone the veterans organization.
The city offered the veterans storage above the Barnum Fire Hall, but they turned it down.
“They were requesting a minimal 12 x12 room/office,” said Goodwin. “I’m not sure they realize this is a $45,000 request to put on the taxpayers on new construction.”
The veterans now meet at the senior center, but have their equipment stored at several locations. They have stored a few items at the Barnum Public Works building for several years. “The superintendent said he would clean out the area so we could store the rest of our stuff,” said Dan.
“They have a space coming,” said Brett Collier, public works superintendent. “My goal is to have the room ready by the end of November.”
He said that like many businesses, he has been short staffed for a while and is still playing catch up, including working on the shared storage space for the veterans. He said it will be smaller than the 12 x12 room that they hoped for, but should fit all of their equipment.
“My opinion is the City of Barnum has done all it can to accommodate the American Legion,” said Goodwin. “There is nothing more to offer and currently we are short on storage at both the Municipal Liquor Store and Barnum City Offices. No promises were made at any point in the project to them. It was a financial decision that needed to be made and not any kind of disrespect to their organization.”
The veterans keep active in the community. They hold Memorial Day services, Veterans Day program at the school, including a free meal for vets in the evening, said Harry.
They also visit veterans in nursing homes and bring them cards and cash.
They currently have 32 active members in the organization and hope to have more join to help keep the activities going for many more years.
“We do all of this stuff with very little funding,” said Harry. “We’re still trying to do something in our community.”
