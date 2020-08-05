Budget cuts causing Willow River prison to close

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced that the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Willow River – which has been in existence since 1951 – will be closing due what it describes as a “substantial budget crisis.”
In a press release, the DOC said that on Monday, Aug. 3 it notified its staff and legislative leaders of plans to close both the Willow River facility in northern Pine County and the Togo facility located in Itasca County, these being the two smallest prisons in Minnesota.
The Willow River facility currently has approximately 51 full time equivalent employees, and there are another 48 full time equivalent positions at Togo. According to the DOC, most of those positions will be eliminated, though some will need to be retained to support continued operation of the department’s Challenge Incarceration Program at other existing minimum custody prison sites.
The DOC reported that it faces a budget deficiency of approximately $14 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 after the legislature adjourned from the recent special session without action on the agency’s supplemental budget request.
The combined annual budget for Togo and Willow River is approximately $11 million.
“While the actions we announced today are immensely difficult, Minnesotans rightly expect that we be responsible stewards of public resources as we fulfill the agency’s mission,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell.
History of ‘Willow River CAMP’
According to the Minnesota Historical Society, the “Willow River Camp” first opened in 1951 as a minimum security prison for young men under the Youth Conservation Commission, with oversight authority transferred to the newly-formed Department of Corrections in 1959.
The historical society reports that originally inmates were received solely from the State Reformatory for Men in St. Cloud, who were put to work on forestry projects for the adjoining General C. C. Andrews Nursery.
In 1972 a vocational program was introduced. This program had training in welding, machine tool, truck driving, auto-truck mechanic, and truck trailer repair.
A 1977 proposal to close the facility, relocate the program at Sauk Centre, and replace it with a high security prison was considered and rejected.
In 1988 and 1989, administration and management was switched over to the combined Minnesota Correctional Facility-Willow River/Moose Lake.
For more information on the history of the facility, visit http://www2.mnhs.org/library/findaids/corr003.pdf.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
In its current incarnation, the Willow River facility has been a minimum security boot camp program for up to 180 non-violent male offenders to earn early release. Phase 1 is a six-month, intensive program for non-violent drug and property male offenders. The program includes education, critical thinking skills development, chemical dependency programming, and rigorous physical exercise. Phases 2 and 3, supervised release phases, are generally six months in duration and served in the community.
The prison recently had to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus, as over 50 prisoners and staff at the Willow River facility have become ill with COVID-19 since April 2020.
More DOC budget cuts coming
Schnell said that the DOC will also carry out reductions in commissioner’s office personnel and central administrative services, and renegotiate purchase of service contracts to balance the agency’s budget as, “the agency is readying for the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
“We take these steps out of a commitment to deliver critically needed services that offer opportunity for transformation and a safer Minnesota,” Schnell said.
The total DOC budget in the current fiscal year is reported to be approximately $611 million. However, corrections officials are projecting that the agency’s budget deficiency will be approximately $25 million in the next two-year budget cycle.
