Budding new business survives COVID-19

The main difference between hemp and marijuana is the levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC, said Nate Crotteau, owner of Holistic Wellness Services. He said hemp has a THC level of 0.3 and is legal to grow in Minnesota and marijuana is not.
Nate, 35, and his wife, Breana, 36, became interested in the possible health benefits of hemp products several years ago. Nate worked as a Registered Nurse in inpatient oncology/palliative care and hospice. He said he kept an open mind as he listened to clients as they discussed the effects of hemp products. Nate was intrigued and discussed it with his wife.
In 2019 the Crotteaus took a chance and jumped into the fledgling hemp market. They opened the business with the help of relatives, Mike and Denice Miller of Sandstone.
Breana said the Millers own a farm and have been growing herbs and creating their own lotions and other products for years.
“This fits into their all natural vibe,” Breana said. She explained the hemp growing season also conveniently fits into the offseason of the Millers pussy willow business.
The business was taking off when COVID-19 hit and everything shut down.
“We lost a lot of sales,” Nate said. He explained that the couple sold most of their products at craft shows and health and wellness fairs until the pandemic hit.
The couple decided to open a store in downtown Moose Lake in order to survive the pandemic. They said business has slowly picked up. The Crotteaus noticed an increase in business when residents received their stimulus checks. Breana said CBD may ease some symptoms of stress and pain as well as improve sleep and mood.
She noted that while they see a large age range, many customers are in the 50 plus age range.
“They have aches and pains and are tired of taking medications,” Breana said.
The couple agreed there were several learning curves along the way.
They try something different every year as they attempt to find the correct balance for their “seed to sale” business.
Their families help with the process, especially during planting and harvesting.
The female plants go into the ground in May and are harvested in the fall. A Minnesota Department of Agriculture inspector tests the hemp before it is harvested to be sure it contains only 0.3 percent or less of THC.
“We are heavily regulated,” Breana said.
If the hemp crop tests above the maximum 0.3 percent the owner can request a second test or destroy the crop. If the crop fails the second test the grower is ordered to destroy the entire crop, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Once the plants are harvested, the flower portion of the plants are hung to dry for seven to ten days. When they are totally dried out, they are soaked in alcohol to extract the cannabinoids. The alcohol is separated from the cannabinoids before they are made into various products from salves to tincture oil and even a pet product.
While the THC levels are low in the products, there is a possibility a drug test could come back positive, said Nate. He recommends customers not use the product if they are concerned about passing a drug test. He also recommends customers who take medications talk to their doctor before purchasing CBD products.
Visit the store at 499 Arrowhead Lane, Moose Lake 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday or 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information call 1-218-460-9616 or visit the website at hwshemp.life.
