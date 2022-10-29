Just the other day, a UMD student interviewed me for a class project on the drought that has affected the U.S. for the past couple of years. Some politicians have gone on TV and blamed climate change. I can’t theorize on any other state but here in Minnesota, that doesn’t seem plausible. Our DNR climatologists say climate change is making our state warmer and wetter, not drier.
I think the La Nina effect is more likely the cause of the drought. This will be the third year in a row that the effect has been with us. La Nina is the periodic cooling of Pacific Ocean water. That cooling shifts the pattern of the Polar Jet Stream. The jet stream is the border between cool and warm air masses. La Nina tends to make the western U.S. hot and dry. It makes the eastern U.S. cool and wet. Minnesota is in the middle of the nation so we can wobble between both sides as the jet oscillates through our territory.
This winter, La Nina is expected to make Minnesota cold with near normal precip. November’s forecast seems to follow that theme. We should get near normal rain to the tune of three inches. If that should happen to fall as all snow, that could be 30 inches! The temperature could range from five degrees cooler than normal to near normal.
Nov. 1 to 5 should be cool with a mix of precip possible. Nov. 6-9 should be mild with rain possible. Nov. 10-14 could be cold and snowy for the deer hunters. Nov. 15-27 will be a long period of cool temperatures and flurries. The rest of the month could warm up a touch.
As always, please watch Northern News Now on KBJR 6 and CBS 3 to see if any of this comes true. By mid November, I’ll be reassigned to KBJR weekends and I hope you’ll continue to tune in. It is greatly appreciated.
Northern News Now meteorologist Dave Anderson
