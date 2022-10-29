Just the other day, a UMD student interviewed me for a class project on the drought that has affected the U.S. for the past couple of years. Some politicians have gone on TV and blamed climate change. I can’t theorize on any other state but here in Minnesota, that doesn’t seem plausible. Our DNR climatologists say climate change is making our state warmer and wetter, not drier.

     I think the La Nina effect is more likely the cause of the drought. This will be the third year in a row that the effect has been with us. La Nina is the periodic cooling of Pacific Ocean water. That cooling shifts the pattern of the Polar Jet Stream. The jet stream is the border between cool and warm air masses. La Nina tends to make the western U.S. hot and dry. It makes the eastern U.S. cool and wet. Minnesota is in the middle of the nation so we can wobble between both sides as the jet oscillates through our territory.

