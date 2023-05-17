Everywhere you look, there are bent and broken trees and branches left over after the unrelenting snow storms, high winds and ice. How you deal with the remaining bent boughs depends on a variety of factors, including the age and type of tree.
The younger trees that are bent over and look like a giant croquet hoop should spring back up in the next few months, said Mike Hup, DNR area supervisor with the division of forestry.
Greg Bernu, Carlton County Land Commissioner, agreed. He said that about 90 percent of the Aspen trees around 10 years or younger should straighten themselves over the spring and summer.
The decorative trees such as shrubs and crab apple trees could have defective branches from the stressful winter weather, but again, it depends on the species of tree, age and size of the tree. For example, if a larger tree is bent over to one side, it may stay that way, but the new branches may grow straight up.
How the trees are right now, they will continue to grow that way, said Ken Hammerland, the owner/operator of Hammerland Nursery in Esko. Property owners can try to bend the smaller trees to help get them to stand upright again. Other trees may need a little more assistance to stand proud and tall once again, such as a stake or rod tied loosely to the tree so it has room to sway back and forth.
If a branch on a tree is broken, look for the closest
branch above the break and cut the broken branch back to the live branch so the tree can put energy into the living branch, Hammerland recommended.
Many communities will be offering free pick up of branches caused by winter weather damage, including Willow River and Sturgeon Lake.
