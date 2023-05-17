Everywhere you look, there are bent and broken trees and branches left over after the unrelenting snow storms, high winds and ice. How you deal with the remaining bent boughs depends on a variety of factors, including the age and type of tree.

The younger trees that are bent over and look like a giant croquet hoop should spring back up in the next few months, said Mike Hup, DNR area supervisor with the division of forestry.

