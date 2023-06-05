The Barnum bridge over the Moose Horn River is on the list of county projects this summer. Also known as County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 6, the bridge was built in 1974 and is towards the end of its useful life expectancy, said JinYeene Nueman, county engineer. The bridge will be a total replacement due to the decades of usage, wear and tear.
All of the bridges in the county are inspected on a regular basis. The Barnum bridge is showing signs of cracking, deterioration and movement underneath, explained Rick Norrgard, assistant county engineer. He said that it’s still safe for non-commercial vehicles to drive over and empty semi-trucks, but large full trucks such as dump trucks are not allowed.
“We want to replace it before problems occur,” said Norrgard.
Residents should be prepared to detour by the elementary school during the construction.
The bridge project estimated cost is $1.2 million and will be funded through the Local Bridge Replacement Program, which is state funded, and CSAH construction funds, so none of the project costs will be paid out of local monies.
The bridge project is slated to begin in early July and be completed in the fall.
The county takes into account a variety of information when they decide how to prioritize projects each year, including the age of the roadway, average daily traffic, pavement quality index and more. The other items taken into account are the type of rehab that’s needed, funding availability and the odds that it is a deliverable project, for example, are there wetlands involved or railroads etc.
funding
All roads are not funded the same. Roads that are numbered below 100 are considered a county state aid highway and are eligible for state and federal funding while roads over 100 are county roads and only eligible for local funding. There are 234 miles of paved roads and 58 miles of gravel roads in the county that qualify as CSAH. There are 72 miles of paved and 125 miles of gravel roads in Carlton County that use only county money for repairs/maintenance.
The funding changes every year, said Neumann. She explained that there are five sources of funding that are deposited into the Highway User Tax Distribution Fund (HUTDF), where the County State Aid funding originates.
State aide
Fuel tax in which 28.5 cents per gallon goes into a highway tax distribution fund.
License fees are a $35 flat fee for cars over 11 years old and newer cars are charged a percentage.
Interest/other fees on vehicles, interest on HUTDF, leased motor vehicle sales tax
Sales tax on auto parts.
All 87 counties receive state aid funding, which is distributed via formula. The amount of state aid funding dropped to $17.5 million from last year’s funding levels. When that happens all of the counties get less and need to make up funding from other areas when possible.
