The Barnum bridge over the Moose Horn River is on the list of county projects this summer. Also known as County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 6, the bridge was built in 1974 and is towards the end of its useful life expectancy, said JinYeene Nueman, county engineer. The bridge will be a total replacement due to the decades of usage, wear and tear.

All of the bridges in the county are inspected on a regular basis. The Barnum bridge is showing signs of cracking, deterioration and movement underneath, explained Rick Norrgard, assistant county engineer. He said that it’s still safe for non-commercial vehicles to drive over and empty semi-trucks, but large full trucks such as dump trucks are not allowed.

