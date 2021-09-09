Kick off the fall season with fun festivities and adult beverages at the 2021 BrewFest in Moose Lake.
The sixth annual Moose Lake Chamber fundraiser will be held at Route 61 Lounge and Bowling (formerly Gamper’s) 5-8 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The adult , 21 and over, event features live music, food and of course a variety of micro-brewed, craft beers and beverages . Route 61 owner, Joe Jirovec, said they improved on last year’s event by doubling the space, including the patio and adding more food options.
“I like being able to walk around and sample different brews,” Jirovec said.
Allison Jones, chamber executive director, said they have about a dozen vendors excited to attend the event. Several are from the Duluth area, including Blacklist, Hoops Brewing, Bent Paddle Brewery, Vikre Distillery and more. Of course the Moose Lake Brewery will also be on site.
Jones said Revelry with Uncle Ike plays a mix of genres and performs requests if he knows the song.
“It’s just really a fun time to meet with friends,” Jones said.
Route 61 will offer a selection of foods such as brats and a sausage sampler for purchase at an outside location as well as have the restaurant open for business.
Guests can also purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win prizes. Grand prize options include a $3,500 travel voucher by Escape by Travel or a 2021John Deere X-350 with a 42” mower deck or $3,000 cash. There will also be several cash drawings.
Purchase tickets online or at the chamber office for $25 in advance or at the door for $30.
