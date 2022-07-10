The Arrowhead Library System’s bookmobile is making the rounds. The Bookmobile offers a variety of books, DVDs, audiobooks and video games. You can renew your library card, update your library account information, learn how to use library services and participate in special programs. For more information visit alslib.info.
The bookmobile stops every three weeks at these locations: Main Street, Kettle River on Mondays, July 11, Aug. 1 and 22, Sept. 12 at 1:15-2 p.m. TJ’s Store vicinity, Mahtowa on Tuesdays, July 26, Aug 16, Sept. 6 and 27 at 2:45-3:45 p.m. Barnum High School at 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26, Aug. 16, Sept. 6 and 27.
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, contact the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768, 218-741-3840, see us on Facebook or check our web site at www.alslib.info
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.