f
Jamie Lund

The vibrant fall colors attract people from all over to celebrate the beginning of autumn as Mother Nature changes from her summer greenery to fiery red, gorgeous gold and bright orange.

Residents and visitors flock to local forests and state parks to enjoy the short burst of color before the northland is covered in a blanket of white.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0