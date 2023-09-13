The vibrant fall colors attract people from all over to celebrate the beginning of autumn as Mother Nature changes from her summer greenery to fiery red, gorgeous gold and bright orange.
Residents and visitors flock to local forests and state parks to enjoy the short burst of color before the northland is covered in a blanket of white.
The changing of the guard from summer to fall begins in the northern part of the state and heads southward from September through October, depending on a variety of factors.
“I’m hearing from Minnesota arborists that the dry conditions will lead to an early start for the fall color season in Minnesota,” said Dave Anderson, Northern News Now meteorologist. “Normal color time up here is of course late September to mid-October. This year may run mid-September to early October.”
The tree experts feel the drought has stressed the trees which will lead them to shed early and slow down evapotranspiration (the term for trees “breathing” and losing water through the leaves), explained Anderson.
Peak colors generally last about two weeks, depending on the location and weather, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
A few factors include the amount of rainfall, the temperatures and the length of the day.
“Brilliant fall color occurs when late summer and early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season,” said Brian Schwingle, Minnesota DNR forest health specialist.
Jay Cooke State Park is one of the places usually packed with people enjoying walks and hikes in the park during the fall color season each year.
Others pack a picnic for their sweetheart or family members while others take to the bountiful bodies of water in Minnesota with a kayak, bike or boat. And some lucky residents can admire the changes from their deck or windows, including Karley Rentz.
“Come check out our new pumpkin patch at Maple Bend Farm Pumpkin Patch right in Barnum,” said Rentz. The fall colors are gorgeous in the back field.”
Julie Hebb said she enjoys the view on Highway 13 to Bayfield and Madeline Island in Wisconsin.
Visit Moose Lake State Park and follow the wildlife pond trail to see a variety of colors starting to appear. The leaves are falling quickly and covering the trails, according to the DNR. We are in an extreme drought this summer at Moose Lake State Park. With rain, there may be a nice long fall, but as of now, the DNR is anticipating muted colors and a quick fall, so get out and enjoy the view while it lasts.
The Fall Color Finder (mndnr.gov/fallcolors) is a way for the public to follow the annual progression of fall color change throughout the state, according to the DNR. Minnesota DNR staff throughout the state share reports from their location each Wednesday, in time for people to make travel plans for the coming weekend.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.