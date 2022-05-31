Law enforcement agencies have been warning the public of virtual kidnapping schemes for some time, according to the FBI. Virtual kidnappings happen when a victim is told, over the phone, that his or her family member has been kidnapped. Then, through deception and threats, criminals coerce victims to pay a ransom. The criminals also threaten harm to the party(s) if they call law enforcement or alert authorities. No one is physically kidnapped in these schemes, but they are often traumatic for everyone involved. On average, the family sends thousands of dollars to the scammers before contacting law enforcement.
Below is a story of a Pine County woman who received one of these calls. Barb is a college educated woman in her early 60s.
“It was 9:23 a.m. and my cell phone rang…immediately the call was intense,” said Barb,
The caller had a heavy accent and said, “This is the police, and we have a young lady here who has been in an accident, is hurt and she gave us your number.”
They put on an hysterical young lady, Barb asked “Julie is that you?” (Notice they didn’t say the girls name…Barb assumed who it was) “I’m here what’s wrong?” She tried to understand what was going on, going back and forth between the crying woman and the caller when suddenly the callers tone changed.
“This is not the police! This is the Mexican Cartel. She witnessed a drug deal and tried to call the police,” the caller said. “I have a load of cocaine in my vehicle and this young lady witnessed a drug deal. I have her in the back of my van and I will kill her. What is she worth to you? Don’t give me some small amount either.”
Barb instantly went into a panic, but kept her voice calm. “I don’t have a lot of money, maybe like $1,000 but I would have to look,” Barb said. Then the caller told her they were going to hack into her phone so they would know what she was doing at all times. “If you try to call the police or contact anyone we will know. If you do, we will know and we will kill her.”
They instructed her to tell them exactly what she was doing at all times. “Go to your bank,” they said. Her husband, Steve had taken her vehicle that morning, so all she had was his big truck. She grabbed her dog, careful not to let them know, jumped in the vehicle and left home. Living in rural Pine County the bank is 20 miles away. They made her describe everything she was seeing as she drove. She was instructed not to talk to anyone.
After arriving at the bank Barb attempted to scrawl a note to the teller afraid she would say her balance out loud. Barb told the teller she needed $2,500. The teller, who knows Barb, asked if everything was okay saying she couldn’t read the note. Barb, scared that the callers would hear the teller ask about the note, grabbed it back quick and said everything was fine.
Once out of the bank with the money, Barb was instructed to go to Walmart and wire the transfer money to Mexico. They provided her with the address and codes to wire the money to a name in Mexico City.
In Walmart, Barb could feel herself shaking. She tried to act natural, saying hello to people, all the while keeping the phone where the “kidnappers” could hear everything she said.
Back in the parking lot, she was instructed to text them a copy of the receipt for the $1,490 she wired. She noticed later that her full name and address were on the receipt, but felt helpless to do anything about it. Barb’s thoughts began to turn darker “what if they don’t give me Julie? What if they kidnap me too?” The what ifs were playing over and over in her head.
Then came the next set of instructions. “That money was for my boss,” said the caller. “Now I need my cut.” Barb was then instructed to go to another Walmart to wire more money. She searched and found one in Cambridge. She was then instructed to wire $990 to another address.
“Every time I got somewhere, I thought that I would get Julie back. That they would meet me there and give her back to me.”
During this adventure to this point, she hadn’t been able to eat or drink anything and her phone battery was almost dead. They “allowed” her to buy a charger and a bottle of water. Although she kept a calm demeanor and voice, Barb was terrified.
The first caller said his part was done, but now he was going to hang up and she would receive a phone call from his “partner”. He hung up and immediately her phone rang again. This caller was not as nice as the first. “They call me the grim reaper and they do it for a reason,” he said. “The other two have got their cut, now I need mine,” he told Barb.
He instructed her to go to the bank again and take everything out of her account except $20. She went to a branch of her bank near Cambridge, and took out an additional $769 in cash. “I just pulled a number out of my head that made it sound like it would be all my money.”
From there they told her to go to the nearest Mexican Market. “I tried to explain to them that there wasn’t a Mexican Market anywhere close by,” said Barb. She did a google search and found one in Blaine. She was on Hwy 65 when she was told to pull over and copy down a different address on Payne Ave. in St. Paul. Barb arrived at the market and followed the instructions to wire the $750. She was told to tear up all the receipts and notes she had taken and throw them out the window.
To stay calm she tried to talk to the callers, to build somewhat of a rapport with them. She talked about her husband and her dog, including the dog’s color. They told her to go back to the Walmart in Pine City and wait for Julia. “They said she would just come walking up to the car, as long as I stayed in my vehicle,” said Barb. Their final instruction was to turn her phone off and leave it off, believing they have her phone hacked, she listened.
Within minutes of her turning her phone off, her husband was shopping in Cambridge and received a phone call (they got his number from Barb, who was too scared not to do everything they told her to). They tell him they have his wife and dog and they will kill them both if he doesn’t give them $25,000. When he questioned them they gave him her name (which they got from the receipts she texted them). They knew what she was driving, what color the dog was and a few other details of their lives (because while trying to stay calm Barb had given them these details). Steve hung up the phone and called the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and told them what was going on. The PCSO instructed him to meet them a short distance from their home and not to go up to the house. The deputies wouldn’t let Steve go up to the house, practically having to restrain him. They entered their home and found no one there.
Meanwhile, Barb is in the Walmart parking lot waiting for Julie to walk up to her vehicle. She was afraid if she was to get out of her car she would miss Julie if she were to go into the store for any reason and was terrified they were watching her every move. Once again, all the what ifs ran through her brain.
Eventually she made the decision she had to turn on her phone. It is now 6 p.m and she needed to call Steve and let her know that she is waiting for Julie. When he picked up the phone he was frantic, “What is going on? Where are you?” The phone was immediately taken by a deputy. He asked her some questions such as are you alone and where are you? She told them she was fine, still thinking that her phone was hacked. The deputy told her about the call Jeff received. It was then Barb explained “a crack began to open up” in her thinking.
She told the deputy what had happened and he told her he wanted to send officers to her location. She begged them not too, still terrified that the “kidnappers” would hurt Julie. The police, of course, we already on their way. Deputies arrived at her location. They came to her vehicle, and tried to explain that she had been the victim of a scam. She didn’t want to give them Julie’s number, she was afraid if they called her, the “kidnappers” would see the call and hurt her. Barb finally gave them Julie’s boyfriends number. The deputy called him and he told them he had seen Julie just minutes before and she was fine.
As relief flooded over her, Barb told the deputies the whole story and gave them the photos of the receipts she had on her phone. Unfortunately, there is no recourse for the money that Barb wired to the scammers. The accounts are opened and then closed the instant the wired money is received.
In total, she spent seven hours and five minutes on the phone with the scammers. Barb wanted to tell her story so that people are more aware that these types of scammers are out there and not to fall into the same trap that she did. “They are very good at their job,” said Barb. She is still embarrassed that she was so quickly drawn in, but understands how it happened.
What to do
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson says “Scams come in a variety of tactics. Obviously, scams have evolved as more people question the “old” scams that have been around for some time. Most of the scams rely on people acting quickly so they do not have time to verify information or have the feeling that if they do not react right away, then something bad will happen. Anything people can do to slow the process down or confirm details will help. Scammers will also often use vague information and let the victim fill in the details, such as not using a name until the victim mentions one. They may also do research on social media and know names, vehicles, pets, hobbies etc. so they sound legitimate. A possible suggestion may be to try and throw the caller off their game by not confirming details or changing them just enough that the scammer has to adjust their pitch and that may help reveal the scam. Also, most of the callers will not let the person off the phone so there is no way to confirm details or know if there truly is a problem. If the victim is able to text and talk at the same time I would suggest they text others to confirm information as they talk.”
He continued saying “Unfortunately scams work because the scammers have developed strategies and methods that connect with the victim. This is just a quick answer to a longer problem. If someone feels they have been or are being scammed they should report it to the local law enforcement agency, but keep in mind they most likely will not be able to recover money sent and phone numbers generally will be untraceable.”
The FBI gives the following advice when it comes to this particular scam:
To avoid becoming a victim of this extortion scheme, look for the following possible indicators:
Calls are usually made from an outside area code
May involve multiple phone calls
Calls do not come from the kidnapped victim’s phone
Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone
Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim
Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service
If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the following should be considered:
Stay Calm.
Try to slow the situation down.
Avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call.
Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, “How do I know my loved one is okay?”
Request the kidnapped victim call back from his/her cell phone
Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if they speak and ask questions only they would know.
If they don’t let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or describe the vehicle they drive, if applicable.
While staying on the line with alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.
Attempt to text or contact the victim via social media.
Attempt to physically locate the victim.
To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving.
Don’t directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady.
If you have any question about whether the call is an extortion scheme or a legitimate kidnapping, contact your nearest FBI office or call 911 immediately.
Not only did Barb lose money in this scam she also lost a certain sense of security. “ I remain frightened.,” she said. “I feel they or someone they have given my address to could show up. Every night, my last job is to go outside with our dog. I usually walk around the house and when the moon is bright I walk out on the land for awhile. I am now afraid to go more than a slight ways from the house. They could be lurking behind anything ready. My brain knows that that is highly unlikely but it doesn’t help,” she concluded.
