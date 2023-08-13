A young woman stands alone fishing off of a deck of the picturesque old covered bridge in Windemere Township on a perfect summer day. Like hundreds of others over the decades, she has enjoyed many hours of fishing for bass and sunfish among the lily pads in the narrow channel. Residents know the days are numbered for the only covered bridge in Pine County.
“I loved watching parents bring their kids out to go fishing off of the bridge and hearing their excitement when they caught a fish,” said previous resident Kjersti Sarvela. She also enjoyed watching students getting prom or graduation photos taken on the bridge.
Soon there will be 28 covered bridges in Minnesota. The majority of the bridges were built after 1970, with only a handful built earlier, according to www.dalejtravis.com. The oldest bridge is in Zumbrota. It was built in 1869 and the red bridge to Sturgeon Island was completed in 1970, according to the site and a sign on the top of the bridge.
The island that wasn’t
Sturgeon Island wasn’t always an island, said Dennis Generau, homeowner and Windemere Township Zoning Administrator. He explained that it was originally a peninsula with a farm owned by the Swanson family when developer Jim Waldhalm purchased the property. Waldhalm was quite the entrepreneur and had a vision for the island as a gated community. He also owned a construction company and had the ability to make the dream come true.
He began by dredging a channel to create an island that was only accessible by the scenic covered bridge. He had the bridge built to a specific size so that a mobile home could not be driven across and placed on the island.
Waldhalm platted the island and built several A frame homes, said Generau. He is excited to own one of the original homes.
About a dozen people call Sturgeon Island home all year out of the 50 or so homes, the rest are vacation/summer homes.
Waldhalm also started a business renting out houseboats from the island.
According to his granddaughter, Katie Sabe, he called them Vacation Flotels.
“He was very creative and clever,” said Sabe.
Aaron Gunderson, assistant county engineer, said the bridge has been the only way for vehicles to cross over the channel between Sturgeon Island and the mainland for decades.
Failed inspection
He said the Pine County Highway Department staff inspects all bridges in the county every two years, including the covered one. Several years ago they noticed that the iron supports underneath the bridge had deteriorated to the point of needing to be replaced. Once the condition deteriorates to a certain point, they get inspected every year.
“Every part of the bridge is inspected and gets a score,” explained Gunderson. “Once the score drops, it gets on a list for replacement.”
Former Windemere Township employee of 21 years, Mike Buetow, said he was alerted to the MNDOT Road and Bridge Fund many years ago and has used it several times over the years for culvert replacements. The program is funded by the state and the township pays only $20,000 of each project.
The bridge project is estimated to cost $647, 257 and the township will once again only pay $20,000. They also need to follow specific rules once they accept the funding, including replacing the failing structure instead of repairing it, said Gunderson. He said the rules are non-negotiable.
There are notes in previous board agendas that discuss replacing and patching parts of the bridge over the years.
Buetow said he has replaced many of the thick, custom made white oak planks that drivers trust to hold them up as they drive across the one lane bridge. The township employees cut the trees, transported them to a local mill to custom cut, then replaced the boards as needed.
“It’s done its time,” said Buetow pragmatically. “Everything has a lifespan and it’s lifespan is over.”
While the funding was approved several years ago, there was insufficient funds until this year. Gunderson said that was not unusual, that many projects end up waiting until there is enough funding.
He said that the bridge is still safe enough for vehicles to drive over.
“You replace it before it fails, not after,” said Gunderson. “It keeps deteriorating as it waits.”
A committee was formed by several township residents who wanted to save the bridge, said Vern Anderson, township assistant road supervisor and committee member. He said that they attempted to get the bridge placed on the National Historic Register for covered bridges so they could apply for grant funding to save the bridge. They were upset to discover that the beloved bridge did not meet enough of the criteria to make the list.
He said that the Sturgeon Island covered bridge is the only one in the state that still allows vehicle traffic. The others are designated for bike and foot traffic.
Anderson has a copy of the plat that was presented to the township and signed in1966 that shows the layout of the individual properties, including a bridge already in place, but without a cover. A note on the plat acknowledged that the channel was excavated in 1965, on a permit from the Minnesota Department of Conservation, division of lands and waters.
“The original bridge was built in the 60s and was completely tore down to build this new one,” explained Jim Waldhalm, son of the original builder. “The original one was not covered it just had a couple of railings. It was really ugly.”
He said that the original cover on the bridge was refurbished in 1991.
“A bunch of us got together and collected money from everybody on the island,” said Waldhalm. “Then I donated some equipment and we redid it. It was really fun and got everybody together in a kind of a community thing. It was fun.”
Future
The board members held a special meeting Nov. 8, 2020 to decide on a style from the options provided by Pine County Engineer, Mark LeBrun. The board members and 29 residents who attended all agreed on the first option, the single-span timber bridge with the timber railing, according to the meeting notes. The bridge will have a 50-55 year life span and be aesthetically nicer to look at. The project time is estimated to take six to seven weeks to complete and the maintenance should be manageable for the township, according to the meeting notes. The option is also priced lower than the other options presented at the meeting. Another perk is that there is the option for a local group or the township to place a cover over the bridge at a later date.
While they can put a cover over the new bridge, they cannot place the cover on top of it, but rather as set on separate posts over the new bridge, per state rules. Anderson said that the new bridge will be wider than the current one and the cover would not fit on it, but he’s not giving up on the idea.
“I’m a very strong proponent of getting a new cover on it,” Vern Anderson. He is determined to continue working on finding funding to build a new cover over the new bridge and hopes to keep the momentum moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.