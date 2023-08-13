A young woman stands alone fishing off of a deck of the picturesque old covered bridge in Windemere Township on a perfect summer day. Like hundreds of others over the decades, she has enjoyed many hours of fishing for bass and sunfish among the lily pads in the narrow channel. Residents know the days are numbered for the only covered bridge in Pine County.

“I loved watching parents bring their kids out to go fishing off of the bridge and hearing their excitement when they caught a fish,” said previous resident Kjersti Sarvela. She also enjoyed watching students getting prom or graduation photos taken on the bridge.

