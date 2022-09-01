Loud and proud rat rod owners fill the air with testosterone on Labor Day weekend, said Renee Gaffney, an owner of T.J.’s Country Corner in Mahtowa. The business has sponsored the event since its inception 14 years ago.
Roger Rentolla was on his way to a car show when he stopped in Mahtowa and talked to the previous owner of the store, Tom Bislow. He admired Rentollas unique rat rod.
“They called my first rat rod the Johnny Cash truck because it had parts from several different vehicles,” Rentolla said.
Rontolla asked if he was interested in hosting a rat rod show. Tom said yes and six rat rods participated in the first event.
Rentolla said the number doubled in the next few years, with a record setting 300 participants at the five year anniversary.
“It’s not like a car show because no two are alike,” Rentolla said. “The unique thing is the people. They are genuine, down to earth and have a passion for rat rods.”
“It’s great to see the creative juices flowing and their imagination comes out,” Gaffney said, the excitement evident in her voice. “You see something different every time you look at a vehicle.”
There are a variety of activities during the two day event over Labor Day weekend. There’s food, bands, many cars to admire, wine tasting from a local vineyard and contests. There is a burnout contest that is popular with both participants and the audience. There is also a muffler rap contest.
“They’re loud and proud,” Gaffney explained. “They rev their engines and see who can shake the earth the most. They like to flex their muscles, so to speak.”
There are also automotive games and trivia on Saturday. For example, they will show some type of car part and ask the audience to name the part as well as the year and make of the car that it belongs to.
“I don’t want to say it’s cut throat, but there’s a lot of competition,” Gaffney said.
Many participants come from further away such as Canada, Wisconsin and Nevada. Rat Rod Magazine representatives also attend.
Rentolla is proud of the movie they collaborated on with the magazine 10 years ago. He explained that each of the drivers had a GoPro on their rat rod as they drove cross country to Las Vegas, Nevada.
“That was a blast,” said Rentolla. They left T.J.’s Monday after the show was done. They drove through the Rocky Mountains and took the back roads until arriving at their destination.
Everyone sent their videos to the magazine and they edited everything together into an hour long movie.
He said the vehicles were so loud that nobody could hear what was said during the filming, except two deaf guys.
“They used sign language during the filming, so they are the only ones who could hear each other because the cars have loud pipes,” Rentolla said.
When the rat rod group got the movie back, they approached the Moose Lake Theater owner and asked if they would play the movie. The owner agreed and the theater filled up, said Rentolla. When the movie was over, the audience clapped.
Rentolla said he feels great that he was a part of building the show to where it is today, including the unique experience of making a movie.
The event runs 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 with the classic cars, street rods, muscle cars and more. The Rockin’ Hollywoods will provide 1950s-1960s music 2-5 p.m. and there will also be free wine tasting from Blackhoof Estate Winery as well as games and food.
Sunday features the unique and creative rat rods and rat bikes 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with live music provided by Crescent Moon. There will also be a burnout and muffler rap contest, games and trivia as well as a pin up contest by Border Town Betties.
