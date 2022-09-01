Loud and proud rat rod owners fill the air with testosterone on Labor Day weekend, said Renee Gaffney, an owner of T.J.’s Country Corner in Mahtowa. The business has sponsored the event since its inception 14 years ago.

Roger Rentolla was on his way to a car show when he stopped in Mahtowa and talked to the previous owner of the store, Tom Bislow. He admired Rentollas unique rat rod.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0