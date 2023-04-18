Prospective bear hunters: You have until Friday, May 5, to apply for a bear hunting license in the quota zone. Applications for the 2023 season can be submitted online, at any license agent or by telephone at 888-665-4236.

A total of 4,035 licenses are available in 14 permit areas for the season, which opens Friday, Sept. 1, and closes Sunday, Oct. 15.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0