Snow and ice are a fact of life for us Minnesotans. Generally, harsh winter weather results in more overall traffic crashes than the warmer months because of “fender benders.” The months of December, January and February can see more crashes than other months. Our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division and Office of Traffic Safety are here for drivers who might need a little help navigating through the elements this winter.

 Safe winter driving begins before winter even gets here. It’s important to give your vehicle a thorough check to avoid breakdowns. Have a mechanic check the battery, antifreeze, thermostat, tires and brakes before you travel this winter.

