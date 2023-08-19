One of the requirements for becoming an Eagle Scout is to complete a project that serves the community.
Kaden Carlson, who will be a junior this year, found a unique project that also honors area veterans.
Carlson noticed that the city park did not have an American flag, so he contacted the Barnum City Council about his idea. They quickly agreed that it would be a nice addition to the park. Carlson, currently a Life Scout, noted that this project did not happen by himself, but that a large number of people played a hand in making this project happen. Some of the helping hands included Boy Scout Troop 169 who helped with painting and Carlsons family members who helped with the flagpole installation.
The flag was dedicated during Barnums National Night Out in a ceremony that included a new lighted flagpole and American flag located in the heart of Barnum in the city park. Boy Scout Troop 169 stood alongside American Legion Post 415 as they welcomed the new flag to the community. The project also included park improvements such as painting the pavilion in the park which is surrounded by the winding Moose Horn River.
“I would really like to thank American Legion Post 415 and Commander Dan Kaspszak for their support and help in the flag dedication ceremony,” Carlson also stated.
Carlson also pointed out that one of the trickiest parts of the project, in which he was responsible for planning, organizing and supervising, was fundraising the required funds for the project. But once again, the surrounding community rose to the occasion. He said that the project received donations from the city council, individuals from the American Legion Post, the Barnum Community Club, along with parents of local scouts and some of his family members. Smitty’s Ready Mix also donated the necessary cement at no cost.
“I hope this project provides a sense of freedom, pride and hope to our community,” Carlson said. “Along with a reminder of the veterans who served our country, alive and fallen.”
