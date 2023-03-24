The Barnum School District reconfirmed moving forward with the facilities project with a vote of 5-1 to continue after a failed referendum in 2014 for the same issues and nearly two years of back and forth.
The design process is underway and will be brought to the facility committee at the April meeting for approval, with the next design development heading to the committee in May. The construction documents will be completed by August 29 and the projects will go out for bids in September. The construction process is slated to begin in May, 2024.
Project history
The school district interviewed three companies to assist in facility planning to address the schools needs in February, 2021. In March the board selected ICS out of Duluth. ICS has worked with many schools around the area over the years, including East Central, Hinckley and Mora. They have also been working with Esko for several years and they are currently expanding again with the assistance of ICS.
ICS held several listening sessions with Barnum school staff, students and community input over the year.
The school staff, students and community members listed roof repairs, classroom updates,
HVAC and air quality updates at both the high school and elementary as concerns.
The elementary school’s oldest section was built in 1962 and additions in 1989, 1999 and 2009.
A few of the smaller projects on the original list were removed and the school took care of the projects to help save money.
The board approved the project with ICS and moved forward with the bonding in the October 2022 meeting after stopping the project at the March 2022 meeting to wait until the new superintendent, Bill Peel, took over in July.
The boilers, sections of roof and ventilation equipment have passed their expected life expectancy, per ASHRAE equipment life expectancy chart. ASHRAE stands for American Society of heating, refrigerating and air conditioning engineers and their life expectancy information is for items like boilers and ventilation, explained Jeff Schiltz, ICS principal-in-charge of the project. Sections of the roof has also exceeded life expectancy.
School board members have had several lively discussions about the scope of the project.
Board member Louis Bonneville expressed concern that the board had not provided information proving that the air quality is poor as well as spending a huge amount of money to replace the two original boilers from 1982.
He said he agreed to the project because he was told that the parts for the boilers are very difficult to come by. Later he discovered that the school was already in possession of several parts and he questioned the need to replace instead of repairing the boilers.
Several of the board members said they prefer to be proactive by replacing the vintage boilers, which are no longer being produced.
Schiltz said that the boilers still work and do not need to be replaced, but it’s good to be proactive rather than waiting until they stop working and the school needs to shut down while they wait to get replacement systems.
Over the years, several community members have expressed concern at the price of the project and asked for paperwork showing that the items need replacing. Several showed up to the latest board meeting to share their concerns about replacing the ventilation system without an air quality study from an independent company. A few confused a dehumidification project with air conditioning. A dehumidifier takes the moisture out of the air, similar to the small dehumidifier many Minnesotans have in their basements to deal with excessive moisture.
Lowering the moisture content can make the learning enviroment feel more comfortable and proactively prevent mold, said Schiltz.
Bonneville made a motion at the March board meeting to cancel the contract with ICS until more investigation can be done.
Air quality test results
Board member, Steph Ferrin, said the comments from several community members spurred her into digging deeper into the paperwork, where she discovered the air quality study test and results by CMTA, an independent engineering company. The document was dated December 29, 2021. She said that each room was tested, according to the paperwork.
She also noted that for reasons unknown, the paperwork was not shared with the board members at any point in the process.
“We have deficiencies,” said Ferrin. “A large part of the school is not getting outside air.” She added that she has three kids in the school and poor air quality can adversly affect the students.
Ferrin said that the Minnesota Department of Education needed to have the air quality results stating that the school does not meet the EPA recommended indoor air quality in order for the school to be allowed to apply for the bonding.
“We can’t sit back and wait and say let’s hope it works for a long time,” Ferrin said. “We as the board need to be proactive.”
Barnum resident, Darwin Chester, agreed. He said that Barnum School taxes are higher than other schools because a few of their students attend Barnum.
“Barnum is a good school,” said Chester. “Taxes stay here in Barnum and provide for the community. We voted in 2021 and the voters said yes to replacing the boilers... For some reason the board didn’t act on it and came back in 2022 after they reevaluated and the school took out some of the projects. Our inability to act is going to cost taxpayers 10-20 percent. If the school is going to stay here, I want to see the project get going.”
Another community member advised the board to move forward in unity. He also said he thinks that they should let the companies that the board has already signed contracts with do the jobs that they are paid to do.
The project includes:
Barnum Elementary School Estimated budget
Window replacements in the 1962 addition $54,700
New high efficiency domestic hot water heaters (2) $57,800
Boiler victaulic fittings-replace gaskets $20,600
Indoor air quality improvement $112,900
Roof replacement- 1989 section $169,100
Paving: repair/crack seal/seal coat/ crosswalk light $142,500
--------------------
For a total of $557,600
The majority of the projects would come out of LTFM, except the indoor air quality would come out of health and safety funding and the paving project be paid for with the abatement bonds.
Barnum High School Estimated budget
Indoor air quality improvements/retro-commissioning $10,700
New high efficiency boilers/heating system $746,700
New high efficiency domestic hot water heating system $118,500
Roof replacement- oldest sections (A and B) $726,500
Update fire alarm system $175,400
Option 1, new vent system with dehumidification $7,565,500
------ -----------
For a total of $9,343,300
The indoor air quality improvements, updated fire alarms and dehumidification system would be paid out of the health and safety monies, the other projects would be paid out of the LTFM.
Funding
high school elementary school
Health and safety $7,751,600 $112,900
LTFM $1,591,700 $302,200
Abatement bonds $485,000
Cost to residents
The estimated change in annual property taxes payable in 2024 on a $150,000 residential homestead is projected to be $138 for the Health and Safety estimated bond amount of $8,425,000 and at a projected average interest rate of 3.98 percent. The amount on a $200,000 residential homestead is estimated at $197, according to Ehlers.
Once the bonds are sold next month they will know the exact interest rate on the bonds.
ICS will receive approximately $1.5 million to design and manage the project, which includes paying various people such as the architects, engineers and designers and full time staff on site for safety and project coordination during construction, said Schiltz. The contract is a fixed fee contract, so the company is not incented to grow the project or spend all of the money, but rather working with the district as an advocate to try to complete the project at the lowest cost. The construction will be put out to bid this fall for local contractors to bid on the project, said Schiltz.
