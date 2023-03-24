The Barnum School District reconfirmed moving forward with the facilities project with a vote of 5-1 to continue after a failed referendum in 2014 for the same issues and nearly two years of back and forth.

The design process is underway and will be brought to the facility committee at the April meeting for approval, with the next design development heading to the committee in May. The construction documents will be completed by August 29 and the projects will go out for bids in September. The construction process is slated to begin in May, 2024.

