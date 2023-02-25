Barnum High School received a $2,000 grant for a Green School project with the help of Carlton County Zoning, said Sandi Bird, a science teacher.
Their goal is to start small by learning about the science behind composting in Birds botany class. Next, the students will educate other students throughout the school with presentations.
“Our hope is to do a trial run this spring before full implementation in the fall,” said Bird.
The school received another grant several years ago, which allowed them to purchase blue recycling bins and place them throughout the school.
High school student Ava Moors is excited about the project. She said her family composts at home and she wants to see the school do the same with students’ lunches instead of throwing them in the garbage.
“Today we had a whole salad that was thrown away by students who didn’t eat theirs,” said Moors. She said that would be placed in the compost bin instead of tossed in the garbage once the project is underway.
Bird’s husband is an Industrial Tech teacher and will have his class get involved also. The students will learn how to pour a cement slab and construct the bins for composting utilizing grant monies, said Bird.
The compost project team is made up of a mix of school staff, including teachers, administration, janitors and kitchen staff as well as students like Ava.
“This is a huge undertaking that will require dedication and teamwork to ensure success and sustainability,” said Bird.
