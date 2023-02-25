Barnum High School received a $2,000 grant for a Green School project with the help of Carlton County Zoning, said Sandi Bird, a science teacher.

Their goal is to start small by learning about the science behind composting in Birds botany class. Next, the students will educate other students throughout the school with presentations. 

