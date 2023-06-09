Roger and DeAnna Finifrock work hard to live their lives by being a good example to their children as well as community members.
The couple married in 1963, raised five daughters and have spent the majority of their lives in the Barnum area.
They are also the grand marshals in the annual Spring Fever Day parade this year.
The Finifrocks met at the Church of the Brethren in Barnum and it laid the foundation of the rest of their lives.
“Our faith is tied to our lifestyle,” said DeAnna. “We are still very active in the church.”
They have volunteered and held several leadership positions in a variety of organizations over the decades, including the church, 4-H and many more.
The Finifrocks took over Rogers family dairy farm a few years after they married. They were the third generation to own the farm since it was purchased in 1934 by his grandparents after they moved from South Dakota. One of the Finifrock daughters currently owns the family farm.
“God was there for all of this,” DeAnna said.
Roger said he enjoyed the simpler times of working the farm, although they were active in farm related organizations.
Once they were married they worked together on the farm.
“I worked the same as he did,” said DeAnna. “I was not one to just sit in the house.”
She told of how impressed she was that Roger carried two very heavy, full milk cans from the barn to the milk house. The couple upgraded from the milk machines to a pipeline to move the milk more efficiently.
DeAnna put herself through college to earn a nursing degree while raising her young daughters. She began working as a Public Health nurse on the Fond du Lac reservation when she graduated and stayed until she retired at 73-years-old.
Both of the Finifrocks became first responders and Roger was on the Barnum Fire Department for 14 years.
He has held a variety of positions over the years including driving a Barnum school bus for 17 years. His final job was at O’ Reilly Auto Parts in Moose Lake for 14 years. He finally retired at 71-years-old.
“You work and contribute to the community,” said DeAnna. “You work and educate until you can’t.”
DeAnna said she has slowed substantially since a series of strokes about four years ago, although she still emanates energy.
“I almost died,” said DeAnna. “I’ve come a long way.” She said it has been a frustrating journey but she continues to work to improve her speech every day.
“I take it one day at a time,” said DeAnna.
She clarified that the couple still keeps busy but no longer in leadership roles. Roger plays a bass guitar and enjoys playing with a few friends at the Duquette Tavern.
And what’s the secret to staying married for nearly 60 years?
“We didn’t get divorced,” said Roger with a grin.
“We made a decision to stay married for better or worse,” added DeAnna.
The Spring Fever parade line up is 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the fairgrounds. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
