The Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society is pleased to announce the induction of the following students to its membership on April 11, 2022: Jasmine Akurugo, Annaka Bogenholm, Hayden Charboneau, Olivia Dammer, Kira DeCaigny, Dylan Frank, Lyla Head, Ella Heaton, Kendra Jurek, Hudson Kasberg, Calindria Liggett, and Natalie Vargo. These students along with current members Mendota Castonguay, Brady Coughlin, Jennie DeCaigny, Luke Dinger, Brooke Doran, Kate Ferrin, Amri Gilbertson, Rayna Klejeski, Lenorah Korpela, Audrey Langhorst, Ryan Manahan, Maxwell Moors, Lacie O’Leary, Joseph Peterson, Skye Phipps, KayeLea Poirier, Murray Salzer, Gavin Thiry, and Dylan Wallace have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Members of the National Honor Society are required to uphold the values and characteristics by which they were selected.
During the 2021-2022 school year, Barnum NHS members developed their own leadership projects, which included a food drive, mental health awareness, sanitizing desks, student leadership recognition, promposal boards, and various random acts of kindness with inspirational messages, and three Blood Drives to support our local hospitals. The Barnum National Honor Society is advised by Kristen Helland.
