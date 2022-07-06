The Barnum Gold 12-U softball team hosted the Rebels Blue for a fun scrimmage under the night lights.
“It was an amazing experience for the players and spectators,” said Moose Lake Coach Erin Nordstrom. “These girls are not only great athletes but have extraordinary sportsmanship. They cheer for all of the players at all times. The future of softball is looking bright under the lights.”
Moose Lake is coached by Matt Niedzelski, Erin Nordstrom, Ryan Hammill, Nate Johnson. The Barnum team is coached by Katie Generau.
The Moose Lake team play their last double header game on Tuesday, July 12, then playoffs are July 16-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.