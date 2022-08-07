A small group of excited kids hop on their bikes and follow Roxy Olsen-Hurst, community education director, out of the Barnum Elementary School parking lot as they head out on a ride.
The Community Education class is open for kids entering fourth grade on up and families are invited to join in the fun. While the group usually rides seven miles to TJs in Mahtowa, every once in a while they take a trip to Dairy Queen in Moose Lake instead.
Ethan, 12, has been a part of the bike ride for five years.
“It’s something to do,” Ethan said. “I get to hang out with friends.” Other kids agreed that they like to go for rides to get out of the house and be active.
Students must pre-register online with Community Ed and pay by the Monday a week before the ride. The final rides of the year are at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and 23. Visit https://isd91.org/community-education for more information or to sign up for a bike ride.
