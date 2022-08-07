A small group of excited kids hop on their bikes and follow Roxy Olsen-Hurst, community education director, out of the Barnum Elementary School parking lot as they head out on a ride. 

The Community Education class is open for kids entering fourth grade on up and families are invited to join in the fun. While the group usually rides seven miles to TJs in Mahtowa, every once in a while they take a trip to Dairy Queen in Moose Lake instead.

