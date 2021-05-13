Barnum High School sophomores, Kate Ferrin and Ava Gran placed first in the nation in their event, Small Business Management Team, at the National Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually over two weeks with the results live-streamed Saturday evening.
Business Professionals of America is a leading career and technical education (CTE) extracurricular organization in which students can participate and compete in business related events. Kate and Ava competed in Small Business Management Team. In this event, the girls were presented with a fictitious case study of a small business that is struggling or has a problem to overcome. They are given limited information and guidance to help them find a solution. After extensive research, they prepared a 10-minute presentation of their suggested solutions to the business.
Kate and Ava have been preparing their project all school year. After placing first at the Region BPA Competition and third at the State BPA Competition, they earned their way to the National BPA Competition. They competed virtually last Tuesday, May 4 for the first round of competition. On Wednesday, they found out they had placed in the top 12 in their category. Beyond excited with making the top 12 at the national competition, they prepped some more and presented to a live judge through a video call on Thursday afternoon. They then anxiously awaited their results as the awards ceremony was broadcasted live through an interactive video on Saturday night. Finalists were able to “zoom” into the appropriate waiting room while they announced the top three. If you placed, your zoom video is live streamed in front of the audience. The girls were extremely excited and shocked as they took first place and became national champions.
